Athletic panel identifies 3 potential trades for the Celtics ahead of the deadline

As we cross into the threshold of the one-week mark away from the 2021 NBA trade deadline of March 25, speculation grows like weeds about what teams will pull off before the window to move players closes for the season.

And with a $28.5 million traded player exception (TPE) burning a hole in their collective pocket, the Boston Celtics are of course among the teams with the most eyes on them. and while plenty of discourse has been bandied about by the team’s front office and ownership about waiting until the offseason to use most if not all of the TPE, there’s a strong expectation we’ll see at least a smaller move or two from Boston before the 26th of March arrives.

To that end, a panel of experts from The Athletic including Jay King, John Hollinger and Jared Weiss got together to spitball some ideas that the Celtics could pursue, with some analysis on what it could take to get the call made to the league office as well.

Harrison Barnes

"Tristan Thompson, Romeo Langford, Grant Williams and draft assets for Barnes and Nemanja Bjelica would keep Boston under this year’s tax line, generate a $9.2 million trade exception to help future flexibility and would push the Celtics only $5 million further into next year’s tax," suggests Hollinger.

Larry Nance, Jr.

"Nance’s contract is small enough that trading Thompson and two firsts for him would create a salary match, leaving the entire $28 million exception available for other pursuits," observes Hollinger. "Additionally, Nance is signed for two more years at declining money and is capable of finishing games as a small-ball five."

Thad Young

"The other strong target for Boston is Thaddeus Young, who is only signed for one year and doesn't offer as much floor spacing capability as the other two players. But he's been really good for Chicago this year as a small-ball five and could fill a similar role for the Celtics," opines the former Memphis Grizzlies exec. "The key difference is the Celtics would likely only need to cough up one first-round pick to gain his services."

