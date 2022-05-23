The Athletic has Notre Dame very high in their post-spring Top 25

We have seen numerous outlets release their updated projected Top 25 rankings, each of them being a bit different. That is the case with The Athletic’s as well, with Stewart Mandel making up the list this time. Find out below where Notre Dame landed along with the rest of the top 10 in Mandel’s prediction.

List

#10 Baylor

Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears running back Trestan Ebner (1) and wide receiver Tripp Mitchell (15) celebrate the fourth down stop against the Oklahoma State Cowboys to win the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

#9 NC State

NC State’s Thayer Thomas catches a two yard pass for a touchdown to tie back up the game during the first overtime at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., September 25, 2021.

Ncaa Football Clemson At Nc State

#8 Michigan

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) runs the ball after a catch for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

#7 Michigan State

Dec 30, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Jayden Reed (1) catches a touchdown pass over Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back M.J. Devonshire (12) in the second half during the 2021 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

#6 Texas A&M

Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher calls time out with one second left against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

#5 Notre Dame

Oct 23, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) runs the ball as USC Trojans cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart (6) defends in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

#4 Utah

Utah Utes players honor a pair of fallen teammates during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022.

College Football Rose Bowl

#3 Georgia

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) gets set to run a play during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Georgia and Alabama in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

News Joshua L Jones

#2 Ohio State

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

#1 Alabama

Nov 13, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban during the game against New Mexico State at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

