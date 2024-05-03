The Athletic: NFL Execs critical of Vikings giving up draft capital

Giving up draft capital can be tough, but doing it while getting a franchise quarterback and a defensive leader at edge could be worth it. The problem however lies in the fact that you never know what they are truly going to be.

It is a double-edged sword, a constant game of cat and mouse. For the Vikings, they caught the mouse, but their rival executives seem to think it cost too much.

In a piece for The Athletic, Mike Sando interviewed front-office members from all 16 NFC teams. One team they were overtly critical of was the Minnesota Vikings.

“I can buy trading some future picks if you are going to be contending…” said one executive “…you are going to get a potential starter. But the Vikings are not even close to contending. What they did, or even what the Bears did in giving up a (2025) fourth (for a 5th this year), I would not be doing that if I were those teams.”

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has gone all in on this 2024 Vikings team. The 2025 NFL Draft has just three selections right now which does include a first, however, not having to worry about two major positions is a plus.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire