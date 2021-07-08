The Athletic names Parris Campbell as Colts’ breakout candidate

The Indianapolis Colts appear to have a number of players set to break out during the 2021 season as The Athletic adds wide receiver Parris Campbell to the list.

From Michael Pittman Jr. to Tyquan Lewis, there have been plenty of outlets giving their opinion on which player will breakout for the Colts in 2021. For Zak Keefer of The Atheltic, it’s Campbell.

“Two years into his career, the story on Parris Campbell reads like this: five injuries, just 24 catches, nine games played out of a possible 32. Not exactly the return on investment the Colts hoped for when they took the speedy Ohio State receiver in the second round of the 2019 draft. But there is still a lot of confidence in the building that Campbell can deliver; coach Frank Reich has big plans for him, and among those texting him weekly last fall while Campbell rehabbed from his knee injury was GM Chris Ballard. “I still believe in Parris Campbell,” Ballard said this winter. Barring another injury, Campbell could become a consistent weapon in the Colts’ passing attack as a speedy threat who can take quick throws and pile up yards after the catch. But it’s a big year for him, and it starts with staying healthy. “One thing I’ve learned through all of this: it’s not what you do your first two years,” Campbell said recently. “It’s who can last the longest.” — Zak Keefer”

After two rough years of dealing with injuries, Campbell is finally healthy. He was fully cleared for spring practices and is looking to take that momentum into training camp and the preseason.

The talent Campbell has is undeniable. His skill set will be an incredible asset to new quarterback Carson Wentz. But he hasn’t been able to stay on the field at all since he was drafted in the second round of the 2019 draft because of constant injuries.

But if they can get Wentz back to form, while seeing developments from Pittman Jr. and Campbell, the offense should be one of the better units in the NFL.

