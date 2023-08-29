The Athletic names Garrett Riley college football’s No.1 assistant coach to watch in 2023

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program made a huge move after the 2022 season, bringing in Broyles Award winner Garrett Riley as the Tigers’ new offensive coordinator as the program took a necessary step toward improvement.

With the move come expectations, which Riley handled well in his time as an offensive coordinator, whether with SMU or TCU. Clemson’s offense should improve greatly with Riley at the helm.

The Athletic recently released an article discussing college football’s top 30 assistants to watch in 2023, with Riley ranking No.1. Here is what writer Bruce Feldman had to say about the Tigers’ new OC.

Lincoln Riley’s 33-year-old brother had a fantastic season at TCU in 2022, helping the Horned Frogs vault from No. 65 in scoring to No. 9 en route to the national title game. Quarterback Max Duggan, who began the season as the backup, finished as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. Riley, an Air Raid disciple, has his own wrinkles, including in the run game, some stemming from his time with a prolific App State attack in 2019. Dabo Swinney and Clemson fans are hoping he will pump much-needed life into what had become a stale Tigers offense. Riley should do wonders for quarterback Cade Klubnik and running back Will Shipley.

Riley has an opportunity to help Clemson rediscover their offensive output with the talent on this roster. Klubnik is expected to take a big leap in 2023, and any time you have one of the best running backs in college football, you are in a better situation than most.

It will be Riley who needs to help this offense put the pieces together and reach their ceiling.

