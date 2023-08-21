The Athletic named Arrowhead Stadium as NFL’s sixth-best venue

The Kansas City Chiefs have made history at Arrowhead Stadium in recent years and have turned the Truman Sports Complex into the epicenter of American gridiron football since the Patrick Mahomes era started back in 2017.

The Athletic recently ranked every NFL stadium in a piece that looked at which venues provide the best gameday experience for fans across the nation. They chose Arrowhead as the sixth-best stadium in the league, noting that the tailgating and ambiance on gameday make it a destination for any NFL fanatic.

“It would be tough to find a better game-day atmosphere,” Jon Machota of The Athletic wrote. “The tailgating scene is outstanding and the crowd noise during games is among the best in the league. The venue has aged well considering the Chiefs have been playing there since 1972.”

While a top-10 ranking is rock-solid for a stadium as old as Arrowhead, Chiefs fans are sure to take exception to any list that doesn’t rank it as the No. 1 place to see an NFL game.

