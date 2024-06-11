The Athletic name another striker under consideration after Chelsea miss out on Sesko

The Athletic have named another striker who Chelsea are interested in after they miss out on signing RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko.

Although not officially confirmed yet, Sesko looks set to sign a new contract extension at his club and stay there, at least for now.

Chelsea are one of the clubs heavily linked with wanting to sign Sesko, but it looks like that transfer rumour is all but over for now at least.

The Blues will still want and need to sign a new striker though, and they will need to get onto the striker shortlist and see who was next on the list.

There has been plenty of names linked, some more underwhelming than others.

Jhon Duran to Chelsea?

Jhon Duran of Aston Villa is on Chelsea’s radar

The Athletic have this morning reported that another forward under consideration by Chelsea is Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran. Any deal for the 20-year-old would be separate from Conor Gallagher’s potential move to Villa Park, with the Midlands side eying the Blues midfielder.

Duran is very inexperienced and would be a very underwhelming signing by Chelsea. The club need a top and proven striker to come in this summer, or at least one who is more proven than Duran.

He looks like a very talented up and coming striker, but at the age of 20 and just one full season in the Premier League, there would be a huge element of risk in signing Duran to come in and be Chelsea’s new number 9.

Chelsea have a team of unproven and raw players, they absolutely must be looking to add a couple of proven names in key areas across the pitch. The fact that this is still seemingly being ignored is just crazy if you ask me.

Sesko is not overly proven either, but he is much more proven and developed than Duran is. I hope Chelsea have another target or option they will turn to.