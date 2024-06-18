Athletic: Man Utd hold serious interest in Zirkzee as Milan try to seal the deal

Manchester United are seriously interested in signing Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna as they want him to provide competition for Rasmus Hojlund in attack.

As reported by The Athletic in the UK (via Milan News), the Red Devils view Zirkzee as their primary striker target which could be a concern for Milan.

Man Utd are certainly able to offer Zirkzee more in the way of salary and bonuses, and the pull of the Premier League is considerable. That being said, he has been keen to stay in Italy and Milan can offer Champions League football, which Man Utd can’t.

There is also a ready-made position in the Milan team for him after Olivier Giroud’s departure, where Zirkzee would be battling Hojlund at Man Utd.

Man Utd have also shown interest in Lille’s Jonathan David who is an option for Milan, as well as Ivan Toney who plays for Brentford. Zirkzee is the first-choice, though.

Milan have seemed the closest to signing Zirkzee for many weeks but the stumbling block has been the agent’s commission. Kia Joorabchian has been asking for a fee of €15m to help facilitate the deal which is much more than Milan are willing to pay, so a deal needs to be found.