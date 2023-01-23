The Athletic looks at Florida’s transfer portal movement

With the first transfer portal window coming to a close, The Athletic looked at how each SEC East team fared, with the Florida Gators categorized as a “turnstile team”.

The transfer portal’s first six-week winter window closed on Jan. 18, meaning that all nongraduates who wished to enter the portal had to do so by that date. Graduate transfers are eligible to enter the portal at any time.

But just because there are limits to when you can enter your name in the portal, doesn’t mean that’s the only time a player can sign with a new program — players who are currently in the portal can sign with any school of their choice. So don’t expect the commitment announcements to slow down any time soon.

Here is what The Athletic’s G. Allen Taylor had to say about the roster turnover in Gainesville:

Total portal arrivals/departures: 7/23 Key portal arrivals: QB Graham Mertz (Wisconsin), G Micah Mazzccua (Baylor), T Damieon George (Alabama), CamRon Jackson (Memphis), DL Caleb Banks (Louisville), LB Teradja Mitchell (Ohio State), LB Deuce Spurlock (Michigan) Key portal departures: G Ethan White (undecided), DB Tre’Vez Johnson (Missouri), T Michael Tarquin (USC), CB Avery Helm (TCU), DT Jalen Lee (LSU), Donovan McMillon (Pitt), TE Nick Elksnis (South Carolina) The outgoing volume looks jarring. In reality, many of the players leaving were caught up in a rebuild and weren’t courted intensely to stay. Among the exceptions were White and Johnson, both multi-year starters. Tarquin struggled to distinguish himself in four years at Florida but certainly factored into next season’s plans, given the depth issues at tackle.

The analysis Taylor writes up here is spot on. The roster turnover was to be expected. The number discrepancy is also aligned with Billy Napier’s “quality over quantity” approach to roster building. Over time, and paired with consistent, high-quality high school recruiting classes, the roster is expected to be at a point where the Gators can compete with the other top teams in the SEC.

Story continues

Time will tell if that approach works out for Napier and his staff.

Related

Gators land double-digit players in ESPN's final 2023 Top 300 rankings Jaden Rashada visited Arizona State over the weekend Florida impresses this 4-star tight end over weekend visit Gators still can't crack the vote in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll Gators' 2023 quarterback status one of biggest stories to follow Florida OL Kamryn Waites seriously injured during workouts

List

Florida football among schools in ‘7 coaches this century’ club

List

Florida survives comeback bid from Mississippi State, earns first Quad 1 win of season

List

Tracking Florida football's 2023 scholarship roster

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire