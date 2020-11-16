The Athletic lists key matchups for the Vikings-Bears game

Minnesota has surprised some by winning two games in a row. If the Vikings want to continue their streak, they’ll have to travel to Soldier Field and score on a stingy Bears defense.

The Athletic has tabbed some key matchups to watch for the game. First off, Chad Graff, who works for the outlet, said that the Vikings offensive line vs. the Bears defensive line will be a key one.

“Minnesota’s front five has done a much better job the last two games,” Graff wrote. “But Kirk Cousins and Dalvin Cook must have nightmares after the way the offensive line played in previous games in Chicago. So if the Vikings can keep Cousins clean and open a few holes for Cook, that’ll go a long way.”

Arif Hasan of The Athletic wrote that the Vikings receivers vs. Bears corners will be a matchup to watch. Players like Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen will have to “win consistently for Cousins to have a chance against this tough Bears passing defense,” Hasan wrote.

The Athletics’ Jon Krawczynski said that Mike Zimmer vs. Bill Lazor will be a key showdown. Lazor will call plays for the Bears this week, as opposed to head coach Matt Nagy.

If Lazor has any luck and the Chicago’s offense ignites, it could be a long day for Minnesota.

“Zimmer’s ability to scheme with a defense that continues to be short-handed will be aimed at prolonging the Bears’ offensive misery,” Krawczynski wrote.