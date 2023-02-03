The Athletic: Jayden Reed one of the top performers at Senior Bowl practices

The praise for former Michigan State football wide receiver Jayden Reed continues. Reed is currently showing off at Senior Bowl practices, turning heads after an injury-riddled season that some saw as disappointing.

He was already named the wide receiver Practice Player-of-the-Week, and now, The Athletic has given him his props, calling him one of the big winners at the Senior Bowl practice week.

Here is a snippet of what Dane Brugler of The Athletic had to say about Reed:

‘There were several contenders for top wide receiver, but Reed consistently gave cornerbacks trouble with his ability to separate. His top-end speed is awesome, but even more impressive were the different ways he created separation: subtle hesitation, body fakes and a skilled throttle to tempo corners off his route path. For a leaner receiver, his hand strength is outstanding and allows him to be a dependable finisher.’

