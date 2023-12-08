The Athletic includes two Tigers on Freshman All-American team

Auburn’s first football season under head coach Hugh Freeze was deemed successful, as the Tigers are headed to a bowl game.

Part of the Tigers’ success is due to the efforts of two freshmen, kicker Alex McPherson and defensive lineman Keldric Faulk. Their impact on the season has caught the attention of the national media.

The Athletic has released its selections for the 2023 Freshman All-American team and has included McPherson and Faulk in the bunch.

McPherson earned first-team kicker honors after enjoying, literally, a perfect season.

Every time the Tigers sent in McPherson, he delivered. The redshirt freshman from Fort Payne, Ala., went a perfect 13 for 13 on his field goal tries and made all 39 of his extra points while also handling kickoff duties. He converted four kicks of 40-plus yards on the year, with a career-long 53-yarder at Texas A&M.

Faulk is listed as a second-team defensive lineman after recording 32 tackles in his debut season on the Plains, with 2.5 being registered as tackles for loss. The best game of his season took place on Oct. 21 against Ole Miss, when he made six tackles. He was responsible for 17 pressures this season according to Pro Football Focus data.

Auburn has the No. 11 overall class for the 2024 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports. How many future Tigers will occupy next season’s freshman team?

