The Athletic: Fans want Vikings to trade up for a quarterback

The 2024 NFL Draft is just two weeks away, and the big question looming for Minnesota Vikings fans is: How is the team going to address the quarterback situation? The team signed former Jets, 49ers, and Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold in the offseason, but he’s not the long-term solution at the position. So, what is the best way for the team to find that solution?

According to a survey of Vikings fans from The Athletic, nearly 75 percent want to see the Vikings trade up in the draft to take their quarterback of the future. Whether it’s for Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, or J.J. McCarthy, the fanbase overwhelmingly approves of the team making a bold move to secure the most important position in football—if not all sports.

The article, written by Alec Lewis, further breaks down the quarterback choices, with nearly 40 percent of the over 3800 respondents preferring a trade-up (sending picks 11, 23, and 2025 first) for former North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

The fanbase’s second choice is former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, with just over 23% of respondents saying they would trade picks 11 and 23 and a later-round pick to land McCarthy. Interestingly, that option is less than 3% more than those who would prefer the team to keep their assets, stay at 11 (or later at pick 23), and take former Washington quarterback Michael Penix, Jr.

Perhaps the most interesting tidbit from the survey is just how many—or how few, rather—of the respondents wish the team had paid to keep Kirk Cousins in Minnesota for at least one more season. Not even 2% of the respondents said that the team should have paid for Cousins.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire