'Athletic, explosive, raw': Where Colts QB Anthony Richardson ranks in the NFL

Anthony Richardson offered glimpses of excellence for the Indianapolis Colts in 2023, but a shoulder injury shortened his rookie season to four games. He's preparing to make a jump in 2024.

But how is he viewed nationally? The time honored tradition of offseason position rankings is upon us, and everyone wants to know where their favorite quarterback stands.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is on a tier by himself. Houston's C.J. Stroud won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, and is in the top 10 on many lists. Richardson's fighting an uphill battle, primarily because of the unknowns left from last season.

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus: 24th

Richardson is supremely talented and showed flashes of top-level traits in his four games in 2023. However, he suffered both a concussion and a sprain in his rookie year, the latter requiring surgery, which ended his season prematurely.

Goal No. 1 for Richardson is a fully healthy season. Goal No. 2 is improved accuracy and timing. We know he has a howitzer of an arm and is an elite rushing threat. But he must take a big step forward in his processing in 2024. He has the supporting cast to do so.

Other AFC South QBs: C.J. Stroud, 10th; Trevor Lawrence, 12th; Will Levis, 28th.

Patrick K. Flowers, Bleacher Nation: 24th

Richardson looked every bit as athletic, explosive, and raw as advertised before suffering a season-ending injury last season. If he can pick up where he left off, he’s easily behind (Bears rookie Caleb) Williams in this tier to start the season.

AFC South QBs: Stroud, 6th; Lawrence, 12th; Levis, 29th.

Dakota Randall, Pro Football Network: 23rd

Anthony Richardson electrified in four games before succumbing to a season-ending shoulder injury. The fourth overall pick from the 2023 draft was undeniably impressive, proving dangerous on the ground and surprisingly polished as a passer.

But it was a four-game sample, and we’re not getting carried away. Richardson will skyrocket up this list if he picks up where he left off — but that’s a big “if.”

AFC South QBs: Stroud, 7th; Lawrence, 14th; Levis, 30th.

Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports: 24th

When healthy, he was a supersized fireworks show as a rookie, showcasing steady mobility and a huge arm. But he was banged up multiple times in just four games, rendering him a big unknown.

AFC South QBs: Stroud, 5th; Lawrence, 15th; Levis, 22nd.

Mike Johrendt, Clutch Points: 20th

A promising rookie season was cut far too short for Anthony Richardson, but all signs point to the Colts having made the right decision. The former Florida Gator looks to be the perfect blend of passing and athleticism, which is exactly where the QB position is heading in the present-day NFL. So, he's coming in at 20th overall on our NFL Power Rankings.

Richardson was able to get Michael Pittman Jr. back this offseason, and the WR core as a whole is incredibly strong, top to bottom. Plus, with Jonathan Taylor secured long-term, Richardson just needs to stay healthy for this Colts team to reach a whole new level.

AFC South QBs: Stroud, 6th; Lawrence, 14th; Levis, 24th.

Anthony Richardson stats

In 4 games: 59.5% completions, 577 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 interception, sacked 7 times; 25 carries, 136 yards (5.4 per carry), 4 TDs.

