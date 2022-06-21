The Athletic expects a big year for Colts DE Kwity Paye

Throughout the offseason, Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye has been labeled as a breakout candidate going into the 2022 season by several outlets and analysts.

The latest to jump on board with a potential breakout season in Year 2 is Nate Tice of The Athletic, who is expecting the former Michigan edge rusher to take a big step after finishing his rookie campaign on a high note.

Paye showed off his initial speed at the snap of the ball during preseason but had an inconsistent beginning of the regular season while battling a hamstring injury. Though Paye finished 2021 with only four sacks, a light bulb seemed to turn on for him in the second half of his rookie year: Paye had one quarterback hit over his first six games before racking up 10 over the final nine games he played. His pressure rate on pass-rush snaps went from 4.7 percent over those first six games to 10.5 percent over his final nine. That latter rate matches Panthers Pro Bowl edge rusher Brian Burns. New Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has historically been among the least blitz-happy play callers in the NFL, which puts more of a priority on the pass rushers to get to the quarterback. With Yannick Ngakoue’s career 55.5 sacks following Bradley to Indianapolis and All-Pro DeForest Buckner occupying the inside, Paye will get opportunities to use his speed and improving technique to tee off on opposing quarterbacks.

Paye should benefit from the addition of Ngakoue this offseason. With teams more likely to slide protection toward him and Buckner, the opportunities should be there for Paye.

Most of the offseason has been focused on the get-off for Paye. Those initial steps off the line will be crucial for the second-year pass rusher to become a significant factor on the defensive side of the ball.

Improving the pass rush is key for the Colts defense to make a tier jump, and Paye will be right at the forefront of that objective.

