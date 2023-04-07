The Athletic drops three-round mock draft with Chicago Bears

The Athletic drops three-round mock draft with Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Recently, The Athletic dropped a new, three-round mock draft, giving NFL fans, and more specifically, Chicago Bears fans, another look at how they might attack the draft.

Here's how The Athletic has the Bears drafting in the first three rounds, specifying they don't sketch out any trades for them.

Rd: 1, No. 9 - Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State University

Rd: 2, No. 53 - Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati

Rd: 2, No. 61 - Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

Rd: 3, No. 64 - Adetomiwa Adebawore, EDGE, Northwestern

Nick Baumgardner has the Bears rightfully addressing the trenches with their top 10 pick in the draft with Paris Johnson Jr. Johnson is an athletic offensive tackle, willing and capable of nailing down a tackle spot with the Bears.

He then has the Bears taking a shot at a wide receiver in the second round. The Bears traded for DJ Moore while surrendering their No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers early in the draft process. They now have Moore, Chase Claypool, Darnell Mooney and Equanimeous St. Brown. Will they add another prospect to the bunch in the early rounds of the draft?

He caps off the mock with defensive additions in crucial spots for the Bears. They desperately need a starting, nickel corner; hence, the addition of Phillips III in the second round.

The Bears fielded one of the worst pass-rush units in the league last year, good for the fewest number of sacks in football. Poles mentioned his affinity for Chicagoland players. Adebawore would help bolster a pitiful defensive line unit.

"Kudos to Bears GM Ryan Poles for pulling off the trade at No. 1," Baumgardner wrote. "Just watch what that movement will do for a front office that’s trying to build the right way — via the draft. On top of acquiring WR D.J. Moore, the Bears picked up Phillips in this mock with Carolina’s second-round pick, and Poles still has an extra first next year and another second in 2025.

"The biggest goal for Poles this offseason, in my mind, was simply to move that top pick. He just needed to get as much for it as possible and give himself a chance to shorten his roster’s build phase."

Some would argue Poles' goal in the draft shifted after he traded the No. 1 pick. Sure, stocking prospects is a high priority. But, moving up in the draft should be another for Poles & Co.

There are analysts and scouts who believe the talent pool in the late first and early second rounds is too rich to pass on. Coupling the Bears' late second-round draft picks to move up would be a strong play for the Bears.

This a good insight as late April is right around the corner.

