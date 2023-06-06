The Athletic discusses Texas QB Quinn Ewers and a 10-win season

Texas hasn’t won 10 games in a regular season since 2009. Even so, that’s the expectation for the football program this season. Several impact players return for what should be one of the 10 best rosters in college football.

The Longhorns last reached 10 wins through 14 games in 2018 after finishing 9-3 and winning a bowl game over Georgia. Other than that lone bright spot, most seasons have fell below expectation in recent history. The Athletic discussed whether or not Texas is capable of finally living up to its monumental hype.

College football analyst Ari Wasserman discussed the difficulty past failures bring in regard to projecting the Longhorns. The expectations are usually high for Texas, which creates a boy-who-cried-wolf phenomenon for the program. National media tells us that Texas is somehow back only for the team to finish 7-5 or 8-4.

There’s reason to believe this team is different. Here’s a sample of what writers from The Athletic are saying about the Longhorns.

Ari Wasserman on Texas hype

“I’m a sucker. I’m always a sucker for Texas. It’s an annual tradition of mine to look at their roster during the summer months, come to the conclusion that the Longhorns are the most talented team in the Big 12 and scream from the mountaintop that “Texas is back!” Then the fall comes and the Longhorns stink again.”

Thoughts: National media badly wants Texas to be back. It will take two years of sustained success to make that distinction. Nevertheless, Texas should be very good this season.

Wasserman on judging this roster

“Listen, I’m going to drop the “Texas is back” stuff and just really try to zero in on their roster. When in recent memory has Texas had a better offensive line? Defensive line depth? Skill position players? This year’s team actually seems propped up for a ton of success. If Quinn Ewers steps up this year and becomes one of the top three quarterbacks in college football — which I believe is certainly on the table — there is absolutely no doubt in my mind that Texas is capable of winning the Big 12 and going to the College Football Playoff.”

Thoughts: Wasserman is giving Texas too much credit in calling Texas a playoff contender. I’d like to see Texas go 8-0 or 9-0 before we start making those claims. Other than that, his analysis is dead on accurate. The talent is developed, and there’s every reason to believe this team can win the Big 12.

Wasserman bets on Texas

“Here I go again. I’m taking the over on Texas and plus money on winning the Big 12.”

Thoughts: I also have Texas winning the Big 12.

Potential quarterback controversy

“Any mistake Ewers makes will likely lead to a shot of Manning on the sideline during TV broadcasts. Manning may not even win the backup job, but it would be surprising not to see him play at all this season.”

Thoughts: The obsession over Manning is fascinating even though The Athletic writer Dan Santaromita admits Arch might not win the backup job over Maalik Murphy. Manning will get his chance to play. It might not be this season, even in mop up duty.

Austin Mock season simulation

“Austin Mock runs thousands of simulated seasons that produce a projected win total. He has Texas at 9.1 wins on average, which is, of course, under the all important 9.5 total. That projected total is also the most in the Big 12.”

Thoughts: That Texas is seen as the Big 12 favorite but projected under 9.5 wins speaks to how wide open the conference is this season.

'Bama on the road

“The obvious standout game on the schedule is at Alabama in Week 2. The Longhorns nearly pulled off the upset last year in Austin, but have to travel to Tuscaloosa this year. Alabama will have a new look after Bryce Young went No. 1 in the NFL Draft, but it’s still Alabama on the road.”

Thoughts: Traveling to face Alabama on the road is cause for concern, and perhaps the main reason to hesitate to pick Texas in the game. If the game were in Austin, I’m not sure how many would pick the Crimson Tide in this matchup.

Texas faces 11 bowl teams from last season

“(Rice and Wyoming) made bowl games last year. … At 4-8 a year ago, Iowa State is the only team on Texas’ 2023 schedule that didn’t make a bowl game last year.”

Thoughts: Texas has a tough schedule for a Big 12 team. I am curious what kind of fight Rice can put up with JT Daniels at quarterback. The Longhorns still won’t lose sleep over Rice and Wyoming. The real challenge is facing almost all of the top Big 12 title contenders in Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, TCU, Baylor and Kansas.

The big question

“Texas showed big improvement going from five wins to eight in Steve Sarkisian’s second year, despite quarterback Quinn Ewers missing three games after getting hurt against Alabama in Week 2. Plus, superstar QB recruit Arch Manning is on the roster in case Ewers struggles or gets hurt again. Is that enough for Texas to produce its best regular season in 14 years?”

Thoughts: Arch Manning isn’t a factor. The depth of talent will win out for Texas if the team is to reach the Big 12 championship. Head coach Steve Sarkisian believes that this group looks like his team. We’ll see if he has what it takes to steer the ship to a double-digit win season.

