Athletic director says next MTSU football coach should have 'over the top' personality

When asked what he was looking for in the next head football coach, Middle Tennessee State athletic director Chris Massaro used the phrase: "Over the top."

Massaro fielded questions Monday afternoon after MTSU coach Rick Stockstill was fired.

"We don't want to lose what we had, so obviously academics are really important, so we want to bring in a coach who feels like academics are important," Massaro said. "I don't have a preset offense/defense, head coach/assistant coach, any of those kind of things, but I think this department needs someone who is really an over-the-top type personality.

"It's something that I don't possess, and I think it would be great if our football coach possessed that. One of the things is kind of reconnect with our community and fan base. I see this as an opportunity to build all of those bridges."

The athletic department has hired search firm Parker and Associates. When asked about the optimal timetable for hiring a coach, Massaro said: "In an ideal world, it would be right now."

What will help the new coach is a $66 million Student Athlete Performance Center, which is under construction.

Stockstill went 113-111 in his 18 seasons, which included one split conference championship and another trip to a league championship game. The Blue Raiders were 4-8 in 2023 after back-to-back bowl appearances, and ended the season with a 23-20 loss to Sam Houston State.

But the Blue Raiders were below .500 both overall and in Conference USA play in the past five seasons, the biggest reason for the change.

"Over the first decade or longer than that, Coach Stock had a really good record against the conference opponents," Massaro said. "The last five years we were 16-22 in conference. This wasn't just this year, and I tried to emphasize that with the players when we met with them. There's an erosion in our football program.

"I want (the move) to say we're not satisfied. We want to win championships. This is a wake-up call."

MTSU athletic director Chris Massaro (left) and President Sidney McPhee (right) will have the task of hiring a new head football coach after Rick Stockstill was fired Monday.

Massaro said the athletic department would honor Stockstill's buyout (which was expected to be near $5 million), but whether it would be paid in a lump sum has not been decided. He said money the department has gotten from Conference USA realignment (exit fees, entrance fees) was put away in "a rainy day fund" for situations such as these.

According to Massaro, Stockstill's dismissal was the only change within the football program on Monday.

"I encouraged the coaches that it's an emotional day for them and that we put our collective efforts together to make that the players finish the semester strong academically," Massaro said. "My message to the players was to prepare yourself for change."

He said recruiting visits planned for this weekend were canceled and that on Tuesday, a point person within the coaching staff would be appointed to oversee recruiting going forward.

When asked about his meeting with Stockstill, Massaro got emotional.

"It was hard. He was a champ. He handled it a lot better than I did," Massaro said. "I think he might have had an inkling that it might be coming. So he was prepared. We've been together through a lot of ups and downs, so it was really amicable. He was a pro, which is what I would expect.

"I hope Coach Stock goes and coaches somewhere and has a really good run. He has another run in him. He was great. We hugged each other. So it was hard."

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: AD: Next MTSU football coach should have 'over the top personality'