Athletic Director Joe Castiglione gives update on OU Softball’s Love’s Field

The Oklahoma Sooners softball team is less than a month away from the beginning of the 2024 season. They’ll have a shot to extend their NCAA record 53-game winning streak. The Sooners have also won three straight national titles, which has only been done one other time (1988-1990 UCLA Bruins).

No program has ever won four straight national titles, but the Sooners have all of the ingredients to be the first. Oklahoma also has some more exciting news to look forward to this year. They are opening a new stadium, Love's Field.

Last week, Athletic Director Joe Castiglione spoke about the progress of the stadium and whether it will be ready for opening day. “I drove through there with one of my deputies yesterday (Thursday) and they are working feverishly and have a March 1st functional occupancy deadline,” Castiglione said. “That everyone knows because that’s the first official game that will be played at Love’s Field.”

Castiglione added the workers were out putting in seats and the scoreboard recently. The Sooners played at the OU Softball Complex since it opened its doors in 1998. It was later named Marita Hynes Field in 2004 for all of her contributions to the program.

Marita Hynes seats about 1,400 people, whereas Love’s Field is going to seat 4,200 people. That’s three times as many in attendance for your national champion softball program.

It’s a much-needed upgrade for one of the best programs of all time and for a sport that continues to grow in the state of Oklahoma.

The Sooners start the season on Feb. 8, 2024, with a couple of tournaments before they play their first home game in their new stadium on March 1, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. CT against Miami (OH).

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire