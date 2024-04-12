The Athletic’s Dane Brugler on Caleb Willliams and a WR at #9

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler joined Chris on GN Sports this week to talk about the release of The Beast, his annual draft report, which jammed with stats and info on this year’s prospects.

They also talked about Caleb Williams journey to the #1 pick, a journey that started while he was in grade school.

Brugler also thinks one of the top three WR is too enticing for the Bears to pass up with the 9th pick.

