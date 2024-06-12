Athletic Club star rejects Premier League switch while ‘waiting’ for Barcelona

Athletic Club star Nico Williams appears ready to do whatever it takes to secure for himself a move to La Liga rivals Barcelona.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who have on Wednesday provided the latest on the future of the explosive wide-man.

Williams, for his part, has of course been hotly tipped to take his talents to Catalunya’s capital this summer.

Amid their ongoing search for reinforcements on the left flank, the Barcelona brass have identified the Spanish international as the ideal addition, owing to his differential characteristics.

And, if the latest word stemming from the media today is anything to go by, then it would appear that interest in a joining of forces between the parties is very much mutual.

As per Sport, Williams has set his sights firmly on a move to Hansi Flick’s Blaugrana.

In fact, so keen is the 21-year-old on the move, that he is willing to rebuff interest from Premier League clubs and French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain this summer, to afford Barca extra time to scrape the required funds together.

Whilst the Camp Nou hierarchy are indeed keen on Williams, they are also aware that bringing him in this summer will be dependent on outgoing business.

This comes with Athletic Club continuing to point interested parties towards the attacker’s hefty release clause.

Nevertheless, Williams himself remains more than eager to seal a Barcelona switch, a boost to the hopes of Deco and co. of working out a deal.

Conor Laird | GSFN