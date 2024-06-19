Athletic Club and Spain winger Nico Williams aware of reported Barcelona interest

Barcelona intend to sign a new left winger this summer, and one of the names at the top of their shortlist is Nico Williams. The 21-year-old, who has also attracted interest from clubs in the Premier League, is expected to be one of the most sought-after players across Europe during the upcoming transfer window.

Speaking to Onda Cero (via MD), Williams appeared to acknowledge the interest being shown in him from Barcelona, although for now, he is not thinking about his future.

“I’ve seen things, but I have no idea of anything happening. In the end, I’m focused on Euro 2024 and little else.

“I’m very happy in Bilbao, I have recently renewed. This season I have done very well, I feel very comfortable. I don’t know what I’m going to do. Nobody knows the future.”

Athletic Club are expected to hold out for Williams’ release clause, so it won’t be easy at all for Barcelona to get a deal done this summer. He would be a top addition, although the Catalans must sort out their finances before they are able to pursue the Spanish international.