Athletic Club and Spain star Nico Williams on his future – “I told my agent nothing until after the Euros”

Athletic Club and Spain star Nico Williams on his future – “I told my agent nothing until after the Euros”

Athletic Club star Nico Williams is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after talents in the game, but any movement in the transfer market for him is likely at least a month away. He penned a two-year extension late last year, but it is believed his release clause is between €50-60m.

Williams, 21, has an array of Premier League clubs on his trail, including Aston Villa, while Barcelona are also highly interested in the winger, albeit with major financial issues to resolve before they can even contemplate a move for him.

🚨 President Laporta: "We are at the end of our journey through the desert. This season will close with positive operational results for the first time since 2017. When Barça had to be saved, it was in 2021, not now." Via @JoanPoquiEraso — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 13, 2024

For his part, Williams will not even hear out potential suitors until after the Euros.

“I am very happy at Athletic. It is the club that has given me everything, it is the club that has been behind me 100%, I am very happy in Bilbao and that is what I have to say,” he explained to Cadena Cope.

“Yes, I have it quite clear. Athletic is my home, I am very happy and what I want to do is focus on the Euros, which is very important because if you are not 100% in a competition like this, it will pass you by.”

"Athletic is my home, I am very happy and what I want to do is focus on the Euros, which is very important because if you are not 100% in a competition like this, it will pass you by." Nico Williams on his future to Cadena Cope.pic.twitter.com/KSryWOmAsD — Football España (@footballespana_) June 13, 2024

“I have told my representative that I do not want to know anything until the Euros are over, I am 100% focused and my desire is to win the Euros.”

The Basque winger looks likely to start for Spain, and his value may well increase before the end of the tournament. With a release clause set, that translates to more millions on the table for him. All the same, Athletic have a special relationship with their players, and it would be no surprise if he decided to remain at the club, and gain European experience for the first time at San Mames, alongside his brother. Interestingly, the one player he would like to share a dressing room was Kylian Mbappe.