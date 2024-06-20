Athletic Club optimistic that Alex Berenguer will sign a contract extension

Athletic Club are busy this summer, both pursuing reinforcements and trying to keep their current stars tied down at the club.

Their latest efforts concern 28-year-old winger Alex Berenguer, whose contract comes to an end on the 30th of June, after which he will be a free agent.

The club’s president, Jon Uriarte, is pretty confident that both parties are coming close to an agreement. As per Mundo Deportivo, he said that both parties have “publicly shown that they are keen to continue together.“

He then said, “Alex Berenguer has already said it, that he wants to stay here. We have also said that we want it to continue. We are in talks to make it happen, we are working on it. Now it is up to both parties to finish the job, for our part, we are optimistic that we will reach a successful conclusion.”

Berenguer has had a successful tenure at Athletic Club, having been at the club for five seasons, scoring 28 goals and getting 15 assists across 168 games, highlighted with their Copa del Rey win last season.

Prior to joining the Bilbao-based club, he spent four seasons at Torino in Italy and three seasons at Osasuna, where he came up through the youth ranks.

🔴⚪️ Jon Uriarte y la renovación de Berenguer:



🗣️ "Nos queda a las dos partes rematar la faena, por nuestro lado somos optimistas en que vamos a llegar a buen puerto". https://t.co/6GRDUkzeHz — Edición Bizkaia MD (@Bizkaia_MD) June 20, 2024

GSFN | Ciaran Currie