Athletic Club not confident of keeping Barcelona, Premier League target Nico Williams

Nico Williams is likely to be in high demand this summer, with several clubs showing a strong interest in the 21-year-old winger – Barcelona are among those to be very keen. Athletic Club are aware of the interest, and they would be powerless to stop him leaving.

Los Leones have no intention of negotiating with clubs for Williams, meaning that the only way he leaves is if the €58m release clause in his contract is triggered. Barcelona may struggle to do that, but clubs in the Premier League would have little problem in doing so, which makes Athletic nervous.

Diario AS say that Athletic ended the 2023-24 season convinced that Williams would not be leaving the club this summer. Now, doubts have developed in their thinking.

Judging by Williams’ recent comments on his future, Athletic Club should have little to worry about on this matter, although given the stature of the clubs interested, it’s natural to feel uneasy. It remains to be seen whether the Spanish international does remain at San Mames.