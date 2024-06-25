Athletic Club legend’s warning to Nico Williams: ‘Nico knows what he has here’

Nico Williams has certainly drawn the eyes of the footballing world over the last year or so. A player who has always been a hot prospect in Spain is now a hot prospect on the world stage.

With his exceptional performances in the league, in his club’s cup-winning campaign and with Spain at the Euros, he is truly one of the hottest prospects in world football right now.

And as we all know, with this sort of attention, unless you play for footballing giants such as Real Madrid or Barcelona, there are always going to be transfer rumours that arise.

One Athletic Club legend has taken the opportunity to warn Nico about how the grass may not always be greener elsewhere.

As per Marca, club legend Julen Guerrero, who played over 400 games for the Basque club, had some choice words of warning for the young star.

“He knows what he has here and what he can achieve. Outside you never know what can happen to you…” the 50-year-old said concerning Nico’s future.

“We all want Nico to stay and we all know the affection that everyone shows him to help make that decision easier for him.”

Julen is someone who has first-hand experience of the dilemma which the young star faces, as he once was heavily linked with a departure to Real Madrid, but stayed true to his roots and became a true club legend.

Regardless of the choices Nico Williams makes over the next few years of his career, it looks as though he is already well on the way to becoming a megastar.

GSFN | Ciaran Currie