Athletic Club join Girona in Aimar Oroz chase

Another of La Liga’s leading clubs have identified Osasuna star Aimar Oroz as a transfer target with a view to the summer.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, citing both Relevo and Noticias de Navarra.

The name of midfielder Oroz has taken its place front and centre in the Spanish media headlines over the course of the last 24 hours.

This comes after word was forthcoming that Girona had seen an opening offer for the 22-year-old knocked back.

The Catalans are understood to have placed a €6 million proposal on the desks at El Sadar, which was rejected without so much as a 2nd thought on the part of Osasuna.

Despite the Rojillos having made clear that they will not make a deal for Oroz easy to come by, however, as alluded to above, another La Liga outfit have today been credited with a keen interest in his services.

As per MD, amid their ongoing search for fresh blood ahead of next season’s return to European competition, Athletic Club have set their sights firmly on the Spanish talent.

Iker Muniain and Raúl García require replacing, and it would appear that Oroz has been earmarked as one potential solution.

Noticias de Navarra even go as far as to claim that first contacts have already been initiated with the attack-minded midfielder’s entourage.

It now remains to be seen whether an Osasuna outfit desperate to keep hold of the club’s youth product can be coaxed into a sale.

Conor Laird | GSFN