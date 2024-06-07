Athletic Club identify Girona star as priority summer target

Athletic Club head coach Ernesto Valverde has identified a leading member of the midfield ranks at La Liga rivals Girona as a leading summer transfer target.

That’s according to El Chiringuito TV, who point towards Iván Martín as the player in question.

Martín, for his part, is fresh off a fine campaign on the books of the aforementioned Girona.

En route to the Catalan outfit’s historic 3rd-place finish in La Liga, the 25-year-old featured in all but two of the club’s outings.

Not only that, but he chipped in with five goals and four assists along the way.

In turn, it will no doubt mark a source of concern for those of a Girona persuasion to hear that Martín has set his sights on a move away from the club.

As per the aforementioned El Chiringuito TV, adding the attack-minded midfielder to his ranks for next season is ‘Ernesto Valverde’s number one objective’.

Not only that, but Martín himself ‘wants to sign for Athletic’.

The board at San Mamés, as a result, have opened discussions with their counterparts at the Estadi Montilivi, over the terms of a summer transfer.

Conor Laird | GSFN