Athletic Club announce first signing of summer

La Liga outfit Athletic Club have on Wednesday announced their first signing of the summer transfer window.

The player to have linked up with Ernesto Valverde’s troops with a view to the 2024/25 campaign? Andoni Gorosabel.

Defender Gorosabel, for his part, is fresh off a productive one-year stint on the books of Deportivo Alavés this past season.

The right-back made the move to Vitoria-Gasteiz after a long-term spell with Real Sociedad, and went on to play a starring role for his new club, courtesy of 35 league appearances.

Such form quickly piqued the attentions of clubs across La Liga, aware of the fact that Gorosabel penned only a one-year deal with Alavés.

And, as alluded to above, one such club have since moved decisively to tie up a deal for the stopper.

As per an announcement across the website and social media platforms of Athletic Club, Gorosabel has committed to terms back in the Basque Country through the summer of 2028:

‘Athletic Club have signed right-back Andoni Gorosabel with the defender putting pen to paper on a deal keeping him in Bilbao until 30 June 2028.

‘The 27-year-old arrives as a free agent after his contract at Deportivo Alavés expired. Andoni had a fantastic 2023/24 campaign at Mendizorrotza, making a total of 37 appearances and playing more minutes than any of his former teammates.’

💥 Andoni Gorosabel joins Athletic Club!



The full-back, who has almost 200 top-flight appearances, has signed a deal until 2⃣0⃣2⃣8⃣



💪 Let's go, Andoni! #OngiEtorriGorosabel #AthleticClub 🦁 — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) June 19, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN