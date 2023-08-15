The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman list includes one notable Aggie freshman in his annual ‘College Football Freaks List’

Texas A&M’s crucial 2023 campaign is less than three weeks away as Head Coach Jimbo Fisher is set to enter his sixth season at the helm, looking to finally turn the page from last year’s 5-7 (2-6 SEC) debacle.

Outside of hiring newly minted offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, the real story behind Texas A&M’s attempt to rebound in 2023 is behind their incredibly talented and experienced roster, as most of their historic 2022 recruiting class has returned after receiving substantial playing time last season.

With an infusion of new talent from the 2023 recruiting cycle, several incoming freshmen are already competing for starting positions this fall, while former four-star offensive lineman Chase Bisontis, the New Jersey native, has now made The Athletic writer Bruce Feldman’s annual “Freaks List.”

The list comprises some of the most versatile and athletic current college football players in the country, excelling in specific traits and attributes such as speed, strength, length, and durability, something Bisontis possesses in droves, as he currently stands as Fisher’s most significant recruiting coup in quite some time.

“The Aggies went up to New Jersey and snagged the Garden State’s top prospect last year, and the 6-6, 320-pound strongman has folks inside the A&M program believing its best Freak is a true freshman. Bisontis already squats 670 pounds, bench-presses 445 and power-cleans 345. Before his senior year of high school, he deadlifted 615 pounds. He also could top out at 17 MPH. Aggies offensive line coach Steve Addazio was the first one to offer Bisontis back when he was a freshman and Addazio was the head coach at Boston College.”

Bisontis’ lifting numbers will only increase over time; after and up the up and down first season for Steve Addazio after the Aggies offensive line dealt with a rash of injuries and subpar play, all five starters return, while Bisontis has already solidified himself as a key reserve who will likely serve as the backup at both left and right tackle due to his unique versatility.

