The Athletic breaks down Auburn Football’s biggest question ahead of spring practice

The on-field portion of the Hugh Freeze era finally begins on Monday, Feb. 27 when Auburn takes to the practice field for spring practice.

Alongside the usual questions that come with having a new man in charge, there are several other questions that Auburn hopes to answer by the end of spring, or at least be closer to finding solutions.

Most seem to point towards the quarterback position, as Freeze has mentioned publically that he welcomes the opportunity to evaluate the position himself. Also, in that same quote, he mentions the struggle up front, which may have led to issues with Robby Ashford and T.J. Finley’s decision-making in 2022.

It seems that Auburn can improve QB play by developing a stronger offensive line, which leads to The Athletic‘s most important question surrounding Auburn ahead of spring practice.

In a piece titled “SEC football: Biggest spring practice question facing each program(sub. required)“, Seth Emerson of The Athletic points toward both lines as Auburn’s biggest question mark. He is interested to see how Auburn’s new additions fill their need.

Hugh Freeze inherits a team that lost 10 offensive or defensive linemen with starting experience, including defensive lineman Derick Hall and Colby Wooden. The Tigers reached into the portal for three offensive and four defensive linemen and have several returning players with at least some experience.

The Tigers added several players that could start game one on the offensive line, such as Avery Jones and Dillon Wade. Auburn also received defensive line help in the form of Justin Rogers and Mosiah Nasili-Kite, which will provide a boost to Dylan Brooks, Auburn’s most experienced returning defensive lineman.

Auburn’s spring practice period will conclude on Saturday, April 8, as the Tigers take the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the annual A-Day game.

