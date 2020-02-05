With the Kansas City Chiefs crowned Super Bowl LIV champs, football season is officially over, which means the time for wild off-season speculations has begun. The Athletic's Sheil Kapadia recently wrote his bold predictions for 2020, where he speculated the Bears would trade for veteran QB Nick Foles from the Jaguars.

If you're scratching your head reading this back, here's the thought process. Despite Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy's insistence that Trubisky is the Bears starting QB, it would be foolish of them not to shop around this off-season to see if they can bring in some competition for their 2017 draft pick.

While Foles recovered from a broken clavicle, Minshew Mania ran rampant throughout Jacksonville, with the 23-year-old QB Gardner Minshew having started for all six of the Jaguars wins in 2019. Despite taking a financial hit trading Foles, the trade would allow the Jaguars to move forward with Minshew. There are also several ties to Foles on the Bears current coaching staff. Foles worked with Matt Nagy in Kansas City, as well as new offensive coordinator Bill Lazor. John DeFilippo coached Foles in Jacksonville as well as during his Super Bowl win with the Philadelphia Eagles, which is the kind of energy Bears fans want under center in 2020. Foles has veteran experience and can be a competent starter for the Bears if Trubisky continues down this trajectory.

Kapadia doesn't speculate on what the Bears would trade the Jaguars, making this prediction as bold as stated. Jacksonville has similar needs this off-season to the Bears, needing upgrades at cornerback, tight end and offensive line.

The Athletic boldly predicts Bears to trade for Jaguars' Nick Foles originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago