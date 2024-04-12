Athletic Bilbao: Fans row boats down river as thousands celebrate first trophy in 40 years

Hundreds of thousands of Athletic Bilbao fans flocked to the city centre to watch their team parade down the River Nervion on a boat after securing their first silverware in 40 years.

Bilbao beat Mallorca 4-2 on penalties last weekend to win the Copa del Rey in a nerve-wracking final in Seville.

The club have been through years of heartache, having lost their previous six consecutive Spanish cup finals and a Europa League final to Atletico Madrid in 2012, before finally ending their four-decade drought.

Supporters were out in force to celebrate, with many rowing boats down the river.