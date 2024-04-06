Athletic Bilbao beats Mallorca on penalties to win first Copa del Rey in 40 years
SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Athletic Bilbao beats Mallorca on penalties to win first Copa del Rey in 40 years.
SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Athletic Bilbao beats Mallorca on penalties to win first Copa del Rey in 40 years.
Caitlin Clark was reportedly very interested in going to UConn.
Marny Sherman, the wife of Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman, warned that Missouri could lose both the Royals and Kansas City Chiefs after a stadium funding proposal was voted down.
Who among us hasn't had a hole like Jordan Spieth had on the 18th of the Valero Texas Open.
South Carolina's coach had some things to say on the GOAT conversation one day before the Gamecocks face Clark in the national championship.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
The 13-member class will be inducted in August.
Andy Behrens recaps the final baseball mock draft for the Yahoo Fantasy crew ahead of the season, where one team definitely stood out.
Hitting on the right sleepers could be the key to a fantasy championship. Fred Zinkie highlights seven hitters to consider late in drafts.
These pitchers have the fantasy baseball community split. Scott Pianowski highlights each one and gives his take on what their outlooks will likely be.
Fred Zinkie shares winning strategies to keep in mind when drafting your team this fantasy baseball season.
Davis was notified several times by tournament officials before being assessed the one-stroke penalty.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski reveals the list of players he's trying to leave every draft with in 2024.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his series identifying bust candidates, this time at the all-important pitcher position.
A bad call wasn't the only reason Iowa won, but it was definitely the game's biggest moment.
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice's latest mock draft has five quarterbacks off the board in the top 13, a big-time weapon for Aaron Rodgers and some steals in the second half of the first round.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Dalton Del Don continues his series of bust candidates, identifying a group of outfielders who should be draft-day fades.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew reveals some of their favorite draft-day value picks with just a few days left until MLB Opening Day.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his boldest takes for the American League — and he thinks a top-five draft pick is set to win MVP.
Who has the least amount of worries attached to them in 2024? Jorge Martin reveals the steadiest performers for each of the first 10 rounds.