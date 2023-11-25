The Athletic believes Florida State will prevail on Saturday night

It’s finally rivalry weekend in college football as in-state and neighboring rivals gear up to challenge their biggest foes and possibly fight for post-season eligibility.

The Florida Gators are on the verge of missing a bowl game for the first time since 2017, but the undefeated Florida State Seminoles are knocking on the door and vying for a spot in this year’s College Football Playoff.

The Athletic made their picks for each major rivalry matchup this week, including the showdown between FSU and Florida. Despite starting quarterbacks Graham Mertz and Jordan Davis both going down with major injuries, the Seminoles are still favored to come out victorious by 6.5 points.

Senior columnist Stewart Mandel is sticking by the spread and is expecting a double-digit Seminoles win in The Swamp, 31-20.

“How do you forecast a game in which both teams will be playing without their quarterbacks?” Mandel wrote. “At least Jordan Travis’ replacement, Tate Rodemaker, has meaningful experience. Florida’s Max Brown is green. And FSU still has weapons in running back Trey Benson and wide receivers Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman. They’ll be facing Florida’s 129th-ranked defense.”

Brown is a sophomore and making his first start for the Gators on Saturday. Prior to taking over the offense in the Missouri loss, Brown hadn’t taken a snap since the Vanderbilt blowout on Oct. 7.

The Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire