The Athletic’s beat writer mock draft brings the Saints a local product

If the dozens of 2023 mock drafts being published each week have taught us anything, it’s that the New Orleans Saints will have plenty of options once they go on the clock in a few months. Whether they’re eyeing a quarterback, a defensive lineman, a running back, a slot receiver, a new guard, or some other position entirely, odds are strong that they’ll come away with someone who can make their team better.

The Athletic’s Larry Holder shared his take on what the Saints could do at No. 30 overall in a recent first-round mock draft from beat writers around the league. He likes the idea of keeping LSU Tigers star pass rusher BJ Ojulari in Louisiana:

“The Saints’ defensive front could take some hits in free agency, particularly with the potential loss of edge rusher Marcus Davenport. Cam Jordan is still a force, but he’ll turn 34 in July. Also, 2021 first-rounder Payton Turner hasn’t lived up to expectations to help the team’s ability to pressure the opposing quarterback. B.J. Ojulari isn’t quite the team’s prototype for an edge rusher in their 4-3 defense being that he’s only 245 pounds. But he was effective during his three seasons in Baton Rouge with 16 1/2 sacks and 25 1/2 tackles for a loss.”

Ojulari appeared in 31 games for LSU, where he played heavy snap counts and leaves college football as one of the most-experienced defensive linemen in the country (having totaled 1,758 snaps). As Holder observed, he doesn’t fit the established archetype the Saints have prioritized at the position, but at the end of the day he’s a highly productive player who offers a more immediate impact than some guys already on the roster.

And the Saints need to address their defensive line in a big way with so many players headed for free agency. It’s not just starters like Marcus Davenport and David Onyemata who could be leaving soon; top backups like Tanoh Kpassagnon, Shy Tuttle, Kentavius Street, and Malcolm Roach are also on expiring contracts. If their new position coach Todd Grantham can find ways to get an undersized pass rusher like Ojulari on the field right away, the Saints should strongly consider him come draft day.

