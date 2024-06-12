Athletic: Arsenal won’t rival Milan for Zirkzee signature this summer

AC Milan will not have to fend off interest from Premier League side Arsenal for Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee this summer.

As reported by The Athletic (via Milan News), the Gunners are not planning to make a move for the Dutchman which further boosts Milan’s hopes of getting their deal over the line soon.

Milan have looked the most likely to sign the 23-year-old in recent weeks but rumoured interest from Arsenal and Manchester United caused concern given the general pull of the Premier League and the wages that those clubs would be able to offer.

Arsenal have been linked with a number of strikers but it is not actually certain that they will sign a new number nine, perhaps choosing to stick with Gabriel Jesus and other makeshift forwards.

They had been chasing Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres but that went cold whilst they were trying to sign Benjamin Sesko, but his new contract with RB Leipzig has poured cold water on that move.

The options are running out for a lot of clubs that need a striker, which further exhibits why Milan need to get their deal for Zirkzee over the line as soon as possible, especially with the €40m release clause.