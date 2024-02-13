The Athletic analyzes Colorado’s offseason improvements, regressions

Head coach Deion Sanders’ Colorado football program is better now than at the end of November. So far this offseason, the Buffs have reinforced their offensive and defensive lines, added multiple intriguing assistant coaches and brought in several receivers to benefit quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

In Coach Prime’s first season at the helm, Colorado was largely held back by its struggles in the trenches. Both lines are vastly improved, however, with big bodies such as Tyler Johnson (Houston transfer OL), Kahlil Benson (Indiana transfer OL), Samuel Okunlola (Pitt transfer DL) and others now in Boulder.

College football writer David Ubben of The Athletic recently analyzed Colorado’s offseason changes (subscription required) and admitted that Coach Prime’s roster “should be slightly improved.”

Specifically, Ubben wrote that the Buffaloes improved both lines, their secondary and pass-catching corps. On the other hand, Ubben believes Colorado’s coaching staff, linebackers room and running backs room have all regressed.

I’d argue that it’s too early to grade Sanders’ new coaching staff. Many have expressed their displeasure with Pat Shurmur being named offensive coordinator, but incoming defensive coordinator Robert Livingston and O-line coach Phil Loadholt will be looking to prove themselves in new roles.

Here’s some of what Ubben wrote on the Buffs:

So while the offseason work continues, the question lingers: Will the roster be improved enough to make up for any shortcomings around Sanders on the sideline and to deliver on Sanders’ promises for his second season?

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire