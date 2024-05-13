Athletes of the Week: Young helps team to history, Sikora becomes assist machine

May 13—The votes are in. Powered by Copper Creek Contractors, Ike Young of the Monticello baseball team and Chloe Sikora of the Urbana girls' soccer team are this week's winners. Here they are, in their own words, with their biggest supporters — their teammates:

Ike Young — Monticello baseball

Why he's Athlete of the Week:

* Young got things started with a home run and two RBI in the Sages' 10-0 win against Tuscola on May 1. Two days later, he pitched his team to history, tossing six innings with five strikeouts and only five hits allowed in a 6-2 win against Mahomet-Seymour for Monticello's single-season-record-setting 27th victory.

From Young:

* "I had a lot of support from my family. We have a family group chat, and as soon as I saw the news, I knew they'd have my back, so I instantly sent it to them, and they all voted as soon as possible. It's definitely been a fun ride to see all my supporters. ... It's always hard to get one more win. It was definitely a fun challenge, and I was up for it. ... We're all very determined. We set goals throughout the season, and we've achieved every single one so far."

My favorite movie is ...

* "Remember the Titans."

My favorite music genre is ...

* rap.

If I could have any superpower, it would be ...

* teleportation. It would save me gas money.

Something that's on my bucket list is ...

* becoming a Division I pitcher and going to the Major Leagues.

My biggest pet peeve is ...

* lying.

My favorite baseball memory is ...

* I've played with most of our varsity squad right now since our 8U season, so it's been fun growing up and playing with them.

My favorite athlete is ...

* Eli Craft.

Before a game ...

* arm care is most important. Can't really be a pitcher if you don't have an arm, so I have to take care of that. I ice it every night and do exercises to keep the shoulder and elbow nice and strong.

After a game ...

* I go back to band exercises for the arm, get a little jog in to get that lactic acid out and get home and ice it.

In five years ...

* I want to be starting my family, depending on where I'm at with my sports career. I want to have a job I like and that will support my family and get me through life.

Athlete of the Week finalists: Bryson Houchens, St. Joseph-Ogden baseball; Voldy Makabu, Centennial track and field; Rylan Pheifer, Iroquois West baseball.

Chloe Sikora — Urbana girls' soccer

Why she's Athlete of the Week:

* The Tigers had a big day offensively in their 9-0 win against Peoria on April 30, and Sikora had a hand in just about every goal, recording six assists and scoring one. Four days later, she tallied another goal and two more assists in a 5-1 win against Charleston.

From Sikora:

* "I was talking to my dad about this when I first got it and was really excited. I'm just really glad everyone voted for me. ... It kind of set in once the game was over. I was like, 'Oh, I just had a lot of assists.' Passing is just part of my game, and it was definitely cool to get such a high number. It's really easy. I just get (my teammates) the ball, and they do the rest."

My favorite TV show is ...

* "Friends."

My favorite music genre is ...

* hip hop or anything rap. I really like Frank Ocean and Dominic Fike.

If I could have any superpower, it would be ...

* teleportation. I would just travel the world.

Something that's on my bucket list is ...

* seeing a Manchester United game and traveling to Italy.

My biggest pet peeve is ...

* when people are disrespectful or not very polite.

My favorite soccer memory is ...

* scoring against Champaign Central at Demirjian Park last year.

My favorite sports team is ...

* Manchester United, and my favorite athlete is Ronaldo.

Before a game ...

* I usually try to calm down and watch TV or TikTok. I also eat pretzels. For me, that's what works.

After a game ...

* usually, I just talk with my friends, but I try to have a talk with my dad. He seems to know everything I do on the field and what feedback to give me.

In five years ...

* I want to be somewhere playing soccer at the college level and just enjoy the opportunity to keep playing.

Athlete of the Week finalists: Acasia Gernentz, Armstrong-Potomac softball; Lilly Long, LeRoy softball; Sam Slagel, Prairie Central softball.