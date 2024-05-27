Athletes of the Week: Seals sprints to state, Lucht pulls off full day of competition

May 27—The votes are in. Powered by Copper Creek Contractors, Preston Seals of the Rantoul boys' track and field team and Addison Lucht of the Milford/Cissna Park softball and girls' track and field teams are this week's winners. Here they are, in their own words, with their biggest supporters — their teammates:

Preston Seals — Rantoul track and field

Why he's Athlete of the Week: Seals continued his sprinting dominance in Class 2A last Wednesday, winning a sectional title in the 100-meter dash (10.84 seconds), taking second in the 200 (22.27) and anchoring the Eagles' state-qualifying 800-meter relay.

From Seals: "It feels nice knowing everyone is out there supporting me. It's great to have that support behind your back from your town and family. ... This year's been pretty good. Last year, I had multiple injuries, so I wasn't really winning a lot. I've just put in a lot of work so I don't have to go through that again."

My favorite movie is ... "Goodfellas."

My favorite music genre is ... I'll listen to anything.

If I could have any superpower, it would be ... speed. I'd go win the Olympics.

Something that's on my bucket list is ... winning state.

My biggest pet peeve is ... losing.

My favorite track memory is ... the first time I ever qualified for state with my team last year in the 4x200. We didn't make finals, but it was the first time I'd ever qualified for state.

My favorite athlete is ... Christian McCaffrey.

Before a race ... I just stretch, make sure I'm hydrated and do some explosive stuff to be ready to get out of the blocks.

After a meet ... I just cheer on the rest of my team.

In five years ... I just want to be successful. Stuff like winning state, leaving a good example for the rest of my team and the underclassmen.

Athlete of the Week finalists: Ezra Benhard, Champaign Central tennis; Aryan Sachdev, Uni High tennis; Cade Schaumburg, Westville baseball

Addison Lucht — Milford/Cissna Park softball and track and field

Why she's Athlete of the Week: Lucht had a busy Saturday, leading the Bearcats to a 7-1 Class 1A regional championship win over Salt Fork with two hits, two RBI and two runs scored before placing eighth in the 1A state 400-meter dash final with a time of 59.81 seconds. She also qualified for the long jump finals and tallied three hits, two RBI and three runs scored in a 19-6 regional semifinal win over Schlarman last Tuesday.

From Lucht: "I'm very thankful for everyone who voted, and I was very blessed to see it all over social media in both Milford and Cissna. ... It was a crazy day. Before that Saturday, I knew I had a big decision to make. The softball game and long jump finals unfortunately conflicted, so I couldn't make long jump. Right after getting the regional championship plaque, I went to the track meet and got there with about 45 minutes to an hour before I ran the 400. My legs weren't the freshest, but I'm glad it worked out that I was able to at least make the 400."

My favorite movie is ... "The Sandlot."

My favorite music genre is ... country.

If I could have any superpower, it would be ... to clone myself. Especially with sports, I could do multiple things at once.

Something that's on my bucket list is ... running a marathon and playing a Division I sport in college.

My biggest pet peeve is ... people chewing their gum really loudly.

My favorite sports memories are ... for softball, winning a regional championship this year was really exciting because it was only the second in program history. And hitting two grand slams in big moments that led to wins. For track, long jump is my favorite event, and rebreaking my school record this year with a 17-8 was awesome.

My favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan, and I like all the Chicago teams.

Before an event ... I stretch a lot, and when I get nervous, I stretch even more. On the way to softball games, I'll listen to music and just try to relax and have fun with teammates. Once I get to the field or track, I like to focus and warm up, and then I'm ready to go.

After an event ... I'm definitely getting something to eat because I'm usually hungry after games or meets.

In five years ... I want to be playing a college sport. Wherever I end up playing, I just want to be happy and be as successful as I can. I want to be remembered as a good athlete but also a good teammate, being humble and always having my teammates' backs in all of our success.

Athlete of the Week finalists: Timera Blackburn-Kelley, St. Joseph-Ogden softball; Madalyn Marx, Mahomet-Seymour track and field; Lia Patterson, Tuscola track and field