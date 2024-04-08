Athletes of the Week: Dudley hits trio of triples, Clark scores goals galore

Apr. 8—The votes are in. Powered by Copper Creek Contractors, Jackson Dudley of Oakwood baseball and Leighton Clark of St. Thomas More girls' soccer are this week's winners.

Here they are, in their own words, with their biggest supporters — their teammates:

Leighton Clark — St. Thomas More girls' soccer

Why she's Athlete of the Week:

* Clark was a goal-scoring machine, netting seven goals in the Sabers' 9-0 win against St. Teresa on March 27. This was two days after she scored three goals in a 4-0 win over Warrensburg-Latham.

From Clark:

* "I am super excited, and I feel really grateful that people voted for me. I'm honored. ... Honestly, it was my teammates. They were setting me up really well. Lots of really good passes, lots of good connections, lots of communication. I mean, it could have been anyone scoring, but it just happened to me. We were just playing a really good game."

My favorite movie is ...

* "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."

My favorite music genre is ...

* classic rock.

If I could have any superpower, it would be ...

* flying. I would fly to school every day so I don't have to drive or walk.

Something that's on my bucket list is ...

* winning at least regionals this year for soccer and at some point win regionals in my high school basketball career.

My biggest pet peeve is ...

* slow walkers.

My favorite soccer memory is ...

* either right now, getting voted Athlete of the Week, or this past club season when my team won our league. We were undefeated, we got medals and it was exciting.

My favorite sports team is ...

* FC Cincinnati when it comes to soccer, but my favorite athlete is Larry Bird.

Before a game ...

* I have a go-to meal before soccer games and basketball games. I have Rice Krispies and a Diet Mountain Dew. I get ready really early before games. I'm ready to go long before we even need to leave. When I get to the field, if it's a home game, the first thing I do is go to the shed and put my cleats on. Then, I stretch before we even start warmups.

After a game ...

* I get in the car, go get some food and then go home and sleep.

In five years ...

* hopefully, I'm playing sports in college. I just want to be able to look back and know I had a really great high school career that got me to the point where I am.

Kaylyn Hayes, Armstrong-Potomac softball; Madalyn Marx, Mahomet-Seymour track and field; Ella Miller, Westville track and field.

Jackson Dudley — Oakwood baseball

Why he's Athlete of the Week:

* Dudley found himself on third base time and time again during the Comets' 14-9 home win against Heritage on March 28. Dudley went 3 for 4 with three RBI and three runs scored, with all three of his hits resulting in triples as he helped the Comets rally from a 4-0 deficit at the end of the first inning in the eventual nonconference victory.

From Dudley:

* "I just felt really happy that I had a community around me that was willing to support me and have that many people vote for me. ... Honestly, I didn't even notice it had happened. It was kind of a back-and-forth game, and I was just trying to do whatever it took to win. I didn't even realize it until I think the third one. Somebody said something, and I was like, 'Oh, that's the third time I've hit a triple today."

My favorite movie is ...

* "Space Jam."

My favorite musical artist is ...

* Drake.

If I could have any superpower, it would be ...

* flying. I'd like to be able to travel the world.

Something that's on my bucket list is ...

* I want to attend a Chicago Bears Super Bowl game, and I want to see the Grand Canyon.

My biggest pet peeve is ...

* people chewing loudly.

My favorite baseball memory is ...

* when we came back against Centennial my freshman year.

My favorite athlete is ...

* Michael Jordan, and my favorite sports team is the Chicago Bears.

Before a game ...

* I usually stretch and throw. Then, I'll have some sunflower seeds. I always have those.

After a game ...

* I usually just go home and finish my homework.

In five years ...

* I hope to be playing collegiate sports somewhere, and I want to be studying either biology or engineering in college.

Chaz Dubois, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball; Soogyeom Park, Champaign Central baseball; Maddix Stirrett, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond baseball.