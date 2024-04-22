Athletes of the Week: Clutteur, Cooper stand out from the rest

Apr. 22—The votes are in. Powered by Copper Creek Contractors, Caleb Clutteur of Milford baseball and Cali Cooper of Uni High girls' soccer are this week's winners. Here they are, in their own words, with their biggest supporters — their teammates:

Caleb Clutteur — Milford baseball

➜ Why he's Athlete of the Week: Clutteur drilled a pair of two-run home runs in the Bearcats' 22-0 win against South Newton on April 10. Three days later, he pitched 62/3 innings with nine strikeouts and zero earned runs while only allowing two hits in a 5-2 win against Oakwood.

➜ From Clutteur: "It felt good to have a bunch of people behind me who wanted to vote for me. It just feels good to win Athlete of the Week. ... We're all staying focused at practice and not really goofing off. We all just want to get better and have team success, not just individual."

➜ My favorite movie is ... "Happy Gilmore."

➜ My favorite music genre is ... country.

➜ If I could have any superpower, it would be ... super strength to go set some records.

➜ Something that's on my bucket list is ... playing a college sport.

➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... people making excuses.

➜ My favorite baseball memory is ... starting for the sectional championship game my sophomore year and winning.

➜ My favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Bears, and my favorite athlete is Mike Trout.

➜ Before a game ... I tape up in the dugout and then go play catch with either my catcher or our shortstop. We take infield-outfield, and I'm ready to go.

➜ After a game ... hopefully, my mom has something for me to eat, or we go out to eat somewhere.

➜ In five years ... I hope I can say I accomplished playing a college sport and made an All-State team.

➜ Athlete of the Week finalists: Dominic Martin, Ridgeview track and field; Luke McClure, Champaign Central baseball; Traxton Roberts, Armstrong-Potomac baseball

Cali Cooper — Uni High girls' soccer

➜ Why she's Athlete of the Week: Cooper scored four goals in the Illineks' 7-0 win against Danville in the second annual Champaign-Urbana Girls' Soccer Showcase on April 14 at Demirjian Park.

➜ From Cooper: "It was really cool to see how much support I got. The people at my school and my family were especially being supportive and voting for me. ... I've made sure to be there for my teammates. Sophie (Anderson) is really good at lofting those balls to me when I'm open, and when I do get those shots, I just go for it."

➜ My favorite movie is ... "The Parent Trap," and my favorite TV show is "Modern Family."

➜ My favorite musical artist is ... SZA.

➜ If I could have any superpower, it would be ... teleportation. With the snap of my fingers, I'd be able to go anywhere immediately.

➜ Something that's on my bucket list is ... visiting Japan because I'm learning Japanese in school right now, so that'd be really cool.

➜ My biggest pet peeve is ... when my siblings don't close the shower curtains after they take a shower.

➜ My favorite soccer memory is ... when my club team won the Fall Cup when we were 9 years old. It was really exciting. I think that's when I figured out I really loved soccer.

➜ My favorite athlete is ... Naomi Girma.

➜ Before a game ... if I have time, I listen to some of my hype-up music and make sure I get a good pregame snack like a protein bar or fruit.

➜ After a game ... I go straight home and take a nice, hot shower. I get into my pajamas and get right into bed. And getting some food is definitely up there.

➜ In five years ... I want to be at Howard University and hopefully pursuing my cinema aspirations and maybe even starting to work on a short film. I really like movies, and I'm really interested in making them and the behind-the-scenes stuff.

➜ Athlete of the Week finalists: Maddie Barnes, Hoopeston Area softball; Izabelle Behrends, Prairie Central track and field; Rylie Schulze, Champaign Central soccer