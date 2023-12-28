Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball announces third season will begin in February

Athletes Unlimited is a professional domestic league boasting Olympians, WNBA champions and All-Stars. The third season takes place from Feb. 29-March 23, 2024, with all games being played at Fair Park Coliseum in Dallas, Texas.

Twenty-two players have already signed contracts for the 2024 season, including two-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time WNBA All-Star Angel McCoughtry, former South Carolina standouts Tiffany Mitchell (Minnesota Lynx), Zia Cooke (Los Angeles Sparks) and Laeticia Amihere (Atlanta Dream), and recent top WNBA draft picks Queen Egbo (Washington Mystics) and Maddy Siegrist (Dallas Wings).

“We are thrilled to tip off season three of Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball with such an exciting roster featuring elite talent from across the women’s basketball landscape, and to be back in Dallas, a hotbed of basketball talent and culture,” said Megan Perry, Director of Basketball for Athletes Unlimited. “Fans will be treated to an exciting brand of basketball as these athletes compete to be crowned the champion.”

The players compete under a point system where players and teams are rewarded for individual and team performance. Each week, the four highest-ranked players are appointed captains and redraft teams for the following week’s competition. This not only allows fans to see different matchups each week, but it also allows the players to get a feel for different schemes and teammates.

Many athletes are returning for another season of Athletes Unlimited, including Sydney Colson and Kierstan Bell, members of the 2023 WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, Lexie Brown (Los Angeles Sparks), Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream), Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever),and Odyssey Sims (Dallas Wings).

“I’m super excited to be part of season three,” said Brown, who chairs the AU Pro Basketball Player Executive Committee. “Taking on the role of chairperson of the Player Executive Committee has been a really fun experience for me so far and will continue to prepare me for my future goals in front office work. AU Pro Basketball will be the first time I’ve been on the court since July and I can’t wait to compete with and against the amazing players we have on the roster. I can’t say enough how grateful I am to have an opportunity to play in the off-season domestically.”

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire