Athletes and Stars Are Cheering For Allyson Felix Following Her Historic Olympics Win

  • <p>Following Allyson's bronze medal win, the <a href="http://www.instagram.com/p/CSQZUebF3CA/" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Olympic figure skater dedicated a post">Olympic figure skater dedicated a post</a> to her on Instagram, writing, "So proud of this champion @allysonfelix! You showed us how to win with character and humility. Congrats on making history and winning your 10th Olympic medal🏅 and first as a mom! You're an incredible role model both on and off the track." </p>
    Michelle Kwan

  • <p>The <strong>Insecure</strong> actress <a href="http://www.instagram.com/p/CSRvrldrr7D/" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shared her excitement for Allyson">shared her excitement for Allyson</a> in the comments of her post, writing, "LETS GOOOOOOOOOOO!!! You did NOT come to PLAY."</p>
    Yvonne Orji

  • <p>Beyoncé's <a href="http://twitter.com/BeyGood/status/1424009568238112773" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BeyGOOD foundation celebrated Allyson's win">BeyGOOD foundation celebrated Allyson's win</a> on Twitter, writing, "We celebrate you, Allyson Felix. Congrats on making Olympic history." <br></p>
    Beyoncé

Kelsie Gibson
Allyson Felix won gold at the Tokyo Olympics, and made history in the process. After medaling in the women's 4x400 meters relay on Saturday, the 35-year-old is now the most decorated US track and field Olympian, surpassing Carl Lewis. "First Gold medal in the history of @bysaysh, I don't even have the words for how proud I am of that," Allyson wrote on Instagram. "You are worthy of your dreams. Keep going!" As fellow Olympians, athletes, and stars have been tuning into this year's ceremony, it didn't take long for the well-wishes to start pouring in for both her bronze and gold medal. A handful of celebrities showed their support in the comments, while others congratulated Allyson on Twitter. See more celebrity reactions to Allyson's incredible win ahead.

