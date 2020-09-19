Athletes honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg on social media after her death

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday night after a lengthy battle with cancer, the court announced in a statement.

She was 87.

Ginsburg was nominated to the Court by President Bill Clinton in 1993, just the second woman ever appointed to the Supreme Court. The Brooklyn native was a leading advocate for both gender equality and civil rights throughout her decades of public service.

She was one of the four current liberal justices on the court. Her death will likely spark a political battle over her seat, one that will be heightened given that the election is less than two months away. Ginsburg dictated one final statement to her granddaughter before her death, saying that her “most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new President is installed.”

Athletes, teams and other iconic figures from across the sports world posted on social media Friday night to honor Ginsburg.

A trailblazer and icon, Ruth Bader Ginsburg dedicated herself to movements effecting change from the ground up.



“Real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time.”



Voting is a step.



Rest knowing we will not rest ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tP5LjgAmV8 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 19, 2020

The Brooklyn Nets mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a Brooklyn icon and titan of the judiciary, who fought every day of her life for justice and equality. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 19, 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in my thoughts and prayers.



She changed the world, improving the lives of so many, and will continue inspiring so many more.



Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/AFcAWx9BHz — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) September 18, 2020

2020 is undefeated — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) September 18, 2020

I had the unexpected opportunity to witness Justice Ginsburg in action several months ago in the Supreme Court. A devoted life of public service to others. May the Lord comfort her family during this time and guide the nation in the coming days. https://t.co/cdN5PqF8wE — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) September 19, 2020

Damn. She fought like hell for us. https://t.co/dj715bijEh — Owen Daniels (@owendaniels) September 18, 2020

This is devastating, an incalculable loss. We owe so much to RBG. Rest in Power Ruth Bader Ginsburg. #RIPRBG — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) September 19, 2020

Rest in eternal peace RBG 🙏🏾 You fought the good fight, it’s our turn to take the baton and finish the race 💔✊🏾 — Swin Cash (@SwinCash) September 19, 2020

“Women belong in all places where decisions are being made. It shouldn't be that women are the exception.” - RBG



Absolutely gutted. RIP 💔 — Sue Bird (@S10Bird) September 19, 2020

Rest in peace, RBG ❤️ An icon, leader and inspiration. pic.twitter.com/kN82gmwih0 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) September 19, 2020

Lost a great. 😭. RIP RBG — Hilary Knight (@HilaryKnight) September 18, 2020

The Brooklyn Nets mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a Brooklyn icon and titan of the judiciary, who fought every day of her life for justice and equality. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 19, 2020

"A system of justice will be the richer for diversity of background & experience.”



On this day in 1993 Ruth Bader Ginsburg took her judicial oath as the 1st Jewish woman & the second woman justice ever appointed to the Supreme Court.



Thank you RBG for fighting all these years. pic.twitter.com/XQhQ7Olgzg — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) August 10, 2020

RIP Ruth Bader Ginsburg



A progressive icon, a legend, and a fighter to the last. — Becky Sauerbrunn (@beckysauerbrunn) September 18, 2020

RIP RBG 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 19, 2020

More from Yahoo Sports: