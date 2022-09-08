Athletes, sports leagues pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at 96

Yahoo Sports Staff
Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday. She was 96.

The queen, who was coronated in 1953, spent over 50 years as the head of the British royal family. One of Queen Elizabeth II's many royal duties as queen was paying tribute to the rich history of England’s sporting culture.

A number of athletes and professional sports leagues issued statements and paid tribute to the queen on Twitter following news of her death.

Queen Elizabeth II attended many sporting events during her 50-plus years as queen

In 2007, she became the first monarch to host a soccer team, Arsenal, at Buckingham Palace.

Arsenal paid tribute to the queen Thursday.

Arsenal held a moment of silence for the queen during its game Thursday.

Manchester United will also hold a moment of silence before Thursday's game. The team will play as planned.

She met with players at Wimbledon multiple times.

Wimbledon also paid tribute to the queen Thursday.

Queen Elizabeth II played a role in the 2012 London Olympics. She filmed a video for the event with Daniel Craig in character as James Bond.

The queen also opened the 2012 London Olympics.

Her sporting exploits extend beyond English sports. She also traveled around the world to attend some of the biggest sporting events across the globe. In 1991, she attended a Baltimore Orioles game with President George H.W. Bush.

She also visited the Kentucky Derby in 2007.

The queen also visited Canada, dropping the puck at a Vancouver Canucks game in 2002.

