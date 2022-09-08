Athletes, sports leagues pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at 96

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday. She was 96.

The queen, who was coronated in 1953, spent over 50 years as the head of the British royal family. One of Queen Elizabeth II's many royal duties as queen was paying tribute to the rich history of England’s sporting culture.

A number of athletes and professional sports leagues issued statements and paid tribute to the queen on Twitter following news of her death.

The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty. pic.twitter.com/UlaLXEOdke — Premier League (@premierleague) September 8, 2022

Such a terribly sad day. Her Majesty The Queen has died. A truly remarkable woman who served her country with dignity, loyalty and grace. A comforting ever present in the lives of most of us. Rest In Peace, Your Majesty. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) September 8, 2022

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We send our heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the UK and the Commonwealth.”



– Toto pic.twitter.com/I6ertq9l8f — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) September 8, 2022

The United States Soccer Federation pays its deepest respect to the legacy and memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



To her family and the people of Great Britain, we wish you peace, strength and comfort. — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) September 8, 2022

RIP Your Majesty 💔 https://t.co/h3Pv0Mo4vc — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) September 8, 2022

My deepest condolences to the Royal Family at this incredibly sad time. pic.twitter.com/Vju0UqeaEN — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II attended many sporting events during her 50-plus years as queen

In 2007, she became the first monarch to host a soccer team, Arsenal, at Buckingham Palace.

Arsenal paid tribute to the queen Thursday.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.



Along with many of our supporters today, we will be taking time to mourn and reflect on Her Majesty’s incredible life and devoted service. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 8, 2022

Arsenal held a moment of silence for the queen during its game Thursday.

Arsenal holds a moment of silence after halftime of its #UEL match in Zurich following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II



(via @TUDNUSA) pic.twitter.com/a80Vd2vDeO — SI Soccer (@si_soccer) September 8, 2022

Manchester United will also hold a moment of silence before Thursday's game. The team will play as planned.

From Manchester United. "Following direction from the FA and UEFA, tonight’s fixture against Real Sociedad will take place as planned. A minute’s silence will be held before kick-off. Both teams will wear black armbands and the flags at Old Trafford will fly at half-mast." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) September 8, 2022

She met with players at Wimbledon multiple times.

Wimbledon also paid tribute to the queen Thursday.

We wish to convey our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to The Royal Family on the sad passing of Her Majesty The Queen. — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II played a role in the 2012 London Olympics. She filmed a video for the event with Daniel Craig in character as James Bond.

The queen also opened the 2012 London Olympics.

Her sporting exploits extend beyond English sports. She also traveled around the world to attend some of the biggest sporting events across the globe. In 1991, she attended a Baltimore Orioles game with President George H.W. Bush.

She also visited the Kentucky Derby in 2007.

The queen also visited Canada, dropping the puck at a Vancouver Canucks game in 2002.