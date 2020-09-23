Disappointment, frustration, failure: The sports world reacts to Breonna Taylor decision

Athletes have been very outspoken about Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black EMT who was shot in her home by police who were were serving a no-knock warrant. They and many others have repeatedly and publicly demanded that the police who killed her be arrested and charged with murder.

On Wednesday, Jefferson County judge Annie O’Connell announced that former detective Brett Hankison will be charged with multiple counts of wanton endangerment. The other two officers who fired their weapons on the night Taylor was killed, Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly, were not charged with any crimes.

That news sparked widespread reactions from all corners of the sports world.

NBA world reacts from the bubble

Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone was asked about the decision after their practice on Wednesday, which is when he first heard the news.

“I just put myself in Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend’s shoes,” Malone said. “If I’m in my house, I’m in my apartment or whatever I’m living in and someone breaks into my house at two, three o’clock in the morning, I’m going to feel like [that] somebody should not be there. It’s tragic … We have not gotten that justice, and that’s a shame. Hopefully that will change at some point.”

Malone said that the case makes him think a lot about Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died last summer after police in Aurora, Colorado restrained him with a chokehold while he was walking home from a convenience store.

McClain went into cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital after paramedics injected him with ketamine, according to The New York Times, and died days later.

“When I think of that case and the tragedy of those police officers getting off, it also makes me think a lot closer to home and Elijah McClain and his case in Aurora, Colorado, and how we’re still demanding justice for the police officers in Aurora who were involved in the death of Elijah McClain, and that is still not the case,” Malone said.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green addressed the issue, too.

All of the activism that players have been doing while inside the bubble, he said, isn’t being received widely enough.

“I think we’re being heard, but obviously the goals that we’re trying to achieve are very far away … after listening to this verdict. It’s a disappointment,” Green said, via the OC Register’s Kyle Goon. “We feel, not saying taken a step back, but we haven’t made the progress we’re seeking. “Our voices are not being heard loud enough. But we’re not gonna stop. We’re going to continue fighting, continue to push, continue to use our voices.”

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, one of the most outspoken coaches in the league, spoke about it to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater after his team’s workout on Wednesday in the Bay Area.

“It’s just so demoralizing, it’s so discouraging. I just keep thinking about the generation of American kids of any color. Is this the way to live in? … There’s just so much violence and it’s demoralizing when we can’t be accountable or hold anyone to account for it,” Kerr said. “The really demoralizing thing is we have a really powerful movement that’s happening. We have so many people who care about this country and so many people who want change and believe in equal justice for Black and brown communities, and yet we don’t have it. It’s such a tough hill to climb, but this long history of racism that we have in our country continues, and it continues in the form of this kind of violence, state-sanctioned violence, over and over again that we’re seeing. It’s devastating.”

Athletes react on social media

Athletes had a lot to say when they found out that none of the officers responsible for Taylor’s death were being charged with homicide.

