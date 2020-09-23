Disappointment, frustration, failure: The sports world reacts to Breonna Taylor decision

Athletes have been very outspoken about Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black EMT who was shot in her home by police who were were serving a no-knock warrant. They and many others have repeatedly and publicly demanded that the police who killed her be arrested and charged with murder.
On Wednesday, Jefferson County judge Annie O’Connell announced that former detective Brett Hankison will be charged with multiple counts of wanton endangerment. The other two officers who fired their weapons on the night Taylor was killed, Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly, were not charged with any crimes.
That news sparked widespread reactions from all corners of the sports world.
NBA world reacts from the bubble
Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone was asked about the decision after their practice on Wednesday, which is when he first heard the news.
“I just put myself in Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend’s shoes,” Malone said. “If I’m in my house, I’m in my apartment or whatever I’m living in and someone breaks into my house at two, three o’clock in the morning, I’m going to feel like [that] somebody should not be there. It’s tragic … We have not gotten that justice, and that’s a shame. Hopefully that will change at some point.”
Malone said that the case makes him think a lot about Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died last summer after police in Aurora, Colorado restrained him with a chokehold while he was walking home from a convenience store.
McClain went into cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital after paramedics injected him with ketamine, according to The New York Times, and died days later.
“When I think of that case and the tragedy of those police officers getting off, it also makes me think a lot closer to home and Elijah McClain and his case in Aurora, Colorado, and how we’re still demanding justice for the police officers in Aurora who were involved in the death of Elijah McClain, and that is still not the case,” Malone said.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green addressed the issue, too.
All of the activism that players have been doing while inside the bubble, he said, isn’t being received widely enough.
I asked Danny Green if he felt like the social justice mission of the bubble was working. Acknowledging that the Breonna Taylor news is disheartening and that true change is far away, Green said: “Our voices are not being heard loud enough. But we’re not gonna stop.” pic.twitter.com/pUo91XlxfR— Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) September 23, 2020
“I think we’re being heard, but obviously the goals that we’re trying to achieve are very far away … after listening to this verdict. It’s a disappointment,” Green said, via the OC Register’s Kyle Goon. “We feel, not saying taken a step back, but we haven’t made the progress we’re seeking.
“Our voices are not being heard loud enough. But we’re not gonna stop. We’re going to continue fighting, continue to push, continue to use our voices.”
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, one of the most outspoken coaches in the league, spoke about it to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater after his team’s workout on Wednesday in the Bay Area.
“It’s just so demoralizing, it’s so discouraging. I just keep thinking about the generation of American kids of any color. Is this the way to live in? … There’s just so much violence and it’s demoralizing when we can’t be accountable or hold anyone to account for it,” Kerr said.
“The really demoralizing thing is we have a really powerful movement that’s happening. We have so many people who care about this country and so many people who want change and believe in equal justice for Black and brown communities, and yet we don’t have it. It’s such a tough hill to climb, but this long history of racism that we have in our country continues, and it continues in the form of this kind of violence, state-sanctioned violence, over and over again that we’re seeing. It’s devastating.”
Athletes react on social media
Athletes had a lot to say when they found out that none of the officers responsible for Taylor’s death were being charged with homicide.
I lived in the VILLE for three years of my life and it became another home to me, but wow what’s happen? These are the charges you actually come up with? 😔🤦🏿♂️ Nothing to say but WOW SPEECHLESS!— Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) September 23, 2020
The cops that murdered Breonna Taylor knew this is how it would play out from the moment it happened. They were never worried about justice being served.— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) September 23, 2020
This is why police need to be defunded and ultimately abolished! We time and time again hope for a sliver of justice but why would we get that when the system is designed to protect the very folks that are murdering and terrorizing us. This isn’t a bad apple, it’s a rotten tree.— Layshia Clarendon (@Layshiac) September 23, 2020
Disappointed & disgusted. My heart goes out to Ms Tamika Palmer & the rest of Breonna’s family #JusticeforBreonnaTalyor— Sue Bird (@S10Bird) September 23, 2020
Please vote! Everyone!
Not surprised just disappointed . We’re sorry Breonna 💔— Isabelle Harrison (@OMG_itsizzyb) September 23, 2020
We already knew #BreonnaTaylor wasn’t going to receive the justice that she deserved. I’m not even surprised.— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) September 23, 2020
My heart is with the family of Breonna Taylor right now. My god. This is devastating and unfortunately not surprising. Black and brown folx in this country deserve so much more. #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeforBreonnaTalyor #DefundPolice #RegisterToVote— Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) September 23, 2020
What’s crazy is that I’m not surprised at all! Smh! SAY HER NAME: BREONNA TAYLOR https://t.co/Bh35CkcXJx— Kenjon Barner (@KBDeuce4) September 23, 2020
My soul hurts to see the verdict of Breonna Taylor’s case. No officers being charged 😡🤬 The system continues to fail the people again and again. When will it ever be right. The Devil is a lie— Winston Guy Jr. (@winstonguyjr27) September 23, 2020
I don’t have many words right now.... but all I can say is I’m praying for the city of Louisville right now!!! 😔😔— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 23, 2020
......... just ....... https://t.co/eQifXHC3ZE— JJJ (@jarenjacksonjr) September 23, 2020
Justice > money !!— JJJ (@jarenjacksonjr) September 23, 2020
Dirty Game 🤦🏾♂️ https://t.co/9KU2epJ6OI— Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) September 23, 2020
Breonna Taylor’s killers getting off scot free without even a trial is exactly the systemic rot that people are protesting for. All those protests, all the outcry for justice, and can’t even get a trial. Angry doesn’t even come close to how im feeling. #BreonnaTaylor— Justin Jackson (@J_ManPrime21) September 23, 2020
