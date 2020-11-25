Pelé, Messi among those to pay tribute to Diego Maradona: 'Best player of my generation'

World Cup legend Diego Maradona has died. He was 60.

Arguably the greatest soccer player of all-time, Maradona is best known for leading Argentina to a World Cup title in 1986. Maradona was involved in the controversial “Hand of God” goal during that World Cup. Argentinian president Alberto Fernandez has announced the country will go into three days of national mourning for Maradona, according to Sky News.

Given Maradona’s legendary status, a number of athletes and celebrities paid tribute to Maradona on Wednesday.

Messi called Maradona’s death a “very sad day” for Argentina.

Pelé said he and Maradona would one day “play ball together in the sky.”

Que notícia triste. Eu perdi um grande amigo e o mundo perdeu uma lenda. Ainda há muito a ser dito, mas por agora, que Deus dê força para os familiares. Um dia, eu espero que possamos jogar bola juntos no céu. pic.twitter.com/6Li76HTikA — Pelé (@Pele) November 25, 2020

ESPN translated Pelé’s tweet, which reads:

“What sad news. I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend. There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to family members. One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky.”

Cristiano Ronaldo called Maradona an “unparalleled magician” who will “never be forgotten.”

Hoje despeço-me de um amigo e o Mundo despede-se de um génio eterno. Um dos melhores de todos os tempos. Um mágico inigualável. Parte demasiado cedo, mas deixa um legado sem limites e um vazio que jamais será preenchido. Descansa em paz, craque. Nunca serás esquecido.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/WTS21uxmdL — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 25, 2020

Gary Lineker, a former striker for England, called Maradona the “best player of my generation.”

Reports from Argentina that Diego Armando Maradona has died. By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2020

Sad to hear Diego Maradona passed away 😥 The man that made number 10 a legendary number to me. Football lost one of its greatest.. You will be missed but forever remembered ❤️🐐 #Maradona #10 pic.twitter.com/UEhyDHY6Cu — Rafael van der Vaart (@rafvdvaart) November 25, 2020

Privileged to have met him. Very sad news. RIP Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/x2LcIeQPqr — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 25, 2020

Iconic, outrageous, legendary.

The footballing world lost one of the best to ever do it.

Rest in peace, Diego Maradona 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/lSxBy9Hccd — Janine Beckie (@janinebeckie) November 25, 2020

To see the ball, to run after it made him the happiest man in the world. RIP legend. 🙏 #Maradona pic.twitter.com/T1klyf179q — Yusuf Yazıcı (@yaziciyusuf97) November 25, 2020

Can this year be over already?



RIP Maradona! Absolute legend and you will never be forgotten! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/fpt1UKiaqs — Maurice Edu (@MauriceEdu) November 25, 2020

Celebrities and politicians also paid tribute to Diego Maradona

Maradona was a true genius on the football pitch and one of the greatest, if not the greatest, player of all time. To see him play was to understand the romance and magic of the beautiful game. My thoughts are with his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/QfIYGafc2b — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) November 25, 2020

Rest In Peace, Diegito. Muchas gracias por todos los regalos. 💔 pic.twitter.com/7pjJBm7eIE — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) November 25, 2020

One of the greatest and naturally gifted players to ever lace up a pair of football boots ⚽️

REST EASY DIEGO MARADONA pic.twitter.com/I3YHZUlXJn — Joe Cordina OLY (@JoeCordina_91) November 25, 2020

Wow! Rest In Peace Diego Maradona the world of football has lost an absolute legend! 🐐 My prayers & condolences to his family pic.twitter.com/ErzoJdOv90 — Michael Dapaah (@MichaelDapaah) November 25, 2020

RIP Diego Maradona. After Pele, easily the finest footballer of my lifetime. Flawed, capricious, troubled, but capable of jaw hits the floor magic on the pitch. The famous game against England in 1986 showed him at his best and worst in the beautiful game. — Simon Majumdar (@SimonMajumdar) November 25, 2020

I just got My hand back. #RIPMaradona — God (@TheTweetOfGod) November 25, 2020

