Pelé, Messi among those to pay tribute to Diego Maradona: 'Best player of my generation'

Chris Cwik
·4 min read

World Cup legend Diego Maradona has died. He was 60.

Arguably the greatest soccer player of all-time, Maradona is best known for leading Argentina to a World Cup title in 1986. Maradona was involved in the controversial “Hand of God” goal during that World Cup. Argentinian president Alberto Fernandez has announced the country will go into three days of national mourning for Maradona, according to Sky News.

Given Maradona’s legendary status, a number of athletes and celebrities paid tribute to Maradona on Wednesday.

Messi called Maradona’s death a “very sad day” for Argentina.

Pelé said he and Maradona would one day “play ball together in the sky.”

ESPN translated Pelé’s tweet, which reads:

“What sad news. I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend. There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to family members. One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky.”

Cristiano Ronaldo called Maradona an “unparalleled magician” who will “never be forgotten.”

Gary Lineker, a former striker for England, called Maradona the “best player of my generation.”

Celebrities and politicians also paid tribute to Diego Maradona

