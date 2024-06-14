When and how do athletes qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics? Key dates for U.S. Olympic Team Trials

Team USA is arguably one of the hardest teams to make in the world and for countless athletes—those who have embraced the audacity to dream—a culmination of lifelong dedication and sacrifice will unfurl over the next 2 weeks, as they vie for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team.

NBC is presenting over 200 hours of Trials coverage, including 14 nights in primetime on NBC, from June 15-30 across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network. The excitement begins with swimming this Saturday, June 15 at 11:00 AM ET on Peacock. See below for everything you need to know about U.S. Olympic team trials including how to watch and live stream the action.

Where are the U.S Olympic Trials being held?

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

U.S. Olympic Diving Trials: The Allan Jones Aquatic Center Knoxville, Tennessee

U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials: Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon

U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

When are the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming team trials?

The U.S. Olympic swimming team trials begin on Saturday, June 15, and run through Sunday, June 30. See below for the full schedule.

Stars to watch:

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky (Bethesda, MD) looks to make her fourth Olympic team. With three medals in Paris, she would become the most decorated U.S. woman in Olympic history.

14-time world medalist Kate Douglass (Pelham, NY) looks to make her second Olympic team. Douglass is a contender for gold in the 200m IM, as well as the 200m breaststroke and multiple relays, and she could also contend for a medal in the 100m freestyle.

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials Schedule:

Date Coverage Network Time Sat., June 15 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 6:30 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Sun., June 16 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 5 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Mon., June 17 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 7 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Tues., June 18 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 6 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Wed., June 19 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 7 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Thurs., June 20 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 7 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Fri., June 21 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 5:30 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Sat., June 22 Qualifying Heats Peacock 11 a.m. Qualifying Heats USA Network* 6:30 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Sun., June 23 Finals NBC, Peacock 8 p.m. Sat., June 29 Paralympic Finals CNBC, Peacock 6 p.m. Sun., June 30 Paralympic Finals CNBC*, Peacock 1 p.m.

When are the 2024 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials?

The U.S. Olympic diving trials take place from June 17- June 23. See below for the full schedule.

Stars to watch:

In the women’s synchronized 3m springboard event, Krysta Palmer (Carson City, NV) and Alison Gibson (Austin, TX) will square off against Sarah Bacon (Indianapolis, IN) and Kassidy Cook (The Woodlands, TX) for a chance to represent the U.S. at the Paris Games. Both pairs were close to making a world championship podium this Olympic cycle and while only one can go to the Games, both have podium potential in Paris.

U.S. Olympic Diving Trials Schedule:

Date Coverage Network Time Mon., June 17 Women’s Synchro Springboard Prelim Peacock 12:15 p.m. Women’s Synchro Springboard Final NBC, Peacock 9:15 p.m. Tues., June 18 Women’s Synchro Platform Prelim Peacock 11 a.m. Men’s Synchro Springboard Prelim Peacock 12:10 p.m. Women’s Synchro Platform Final USA Network, Peacock 7:15 p.m. Men’s Synchro Springboard Final NBC, Peacock 9:30 p.m. Thurs., June 20 Women’s Springboard Prelim Peacock 10 a.m. Men’s Platform Prelim Peacock 12:30 p.m. Women’s Springboard Semifinal Peacock 5 p.m. Men’s Platform Semifinal Peacock 7 p.m. Women’s Synchro Platform Final NBC 9:15 p.m.* Fri., June 21 Men’s Springboard Prelim Peacock 10 a.m. Women’s Platform Prelim Peacock 1:15 p.m. Men’s Springboard Semifinal Peacock 5 p.m. Women’s Platform Semifinal Peacock 7:20 p.m. Sat., June 22 Men’s Platform Final NBC, Peacock 1 p.m. Women’s Springboard Final NBC, Peacock 7 p.m. Sun., June 23 Men’s Springboard Final NBC, Peacock 2 p.m. Women’s Platform Final NBC, Peacock 7 p.m.

When are the 2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field team trials?

Track and Field trials kick off Friday, June 21, and run through Sunday 30.

Stars to watch:

Noah Lyles (Alexandria, VA), Fred Kerley (Taylor, TX), and Christian Coleman (Atlanta, GA), the last three men's 100m world champions, will go head-to-head for spots on Team USA.

After becoming the first American woman to win 100m world gold since 2017, Sha'Carri Richardson (Dallas, TX) aims to claim a spot on Team USA and make her Olympic debut in Paris where she will be a contender in the 100m and 200m.

World record holder and reigning Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (Dunellen, NJ) looks to make the team in her signature event and become the first-ever repeat winner of the Women’s 400m hurdles at the Olympics.

Two-time reigning Olympic champion, world record holder, and two-time reigning world champion Ryan Crouser (Boring, OR) can become the first athlete in history, man or woman, to win three Olympic gold medals in men's shot put if he qualifies for Paris.

U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Schedule:

Date Network Time (ET) Fri., June 21 Finals USA Network, Peacock 6:30-9 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 9-11 p.m. Sat., June 22 Finals NBC, Peacock 9-11 p.m. Sun., June 23 Finals NBC, Peacock 8:30-11 p.m. Mon., June 24 Finals NBC, Peacock 8-11 p.m. Thurs., June 27 Finals NBC, Peacock 8-9 p.m. Finals USA Network, Peacock 9-11 p.m. Heats Peacock 11-11:45 p.m. Fri., June 28 Finals USA Network, Peacock 8-10 p.m. Finals NBC, Peacock 10-11 p.m. Sat., June 29 Finals NBC, Peacock 8-10 p.m. Sun., June 30 Finals NBC, Peacock 7:30-8:30 p.m. Sat., July 20 Paralympic Finals CNBC, Peacock 3-5 p.m. Sun., July 21 Paralympic Finals CNBC*, Peacock 1-3 p.m.

When are the 2024 US Olympic Gymnastics team trials?

The U.S. Gymnastics team trials begin on Thursday, June 27 through Sunday, June 30.

Stars to watch:

After winning her ninth U.S. all-around title earlier this month, Simone Biles (Spring, TX) is heavily favored to win the all-around gold in Paris, where she could become just the third gymnast to win that event twice. Keep an eye out for two-time world all-around medalist Shilese Jones (Seatle, WA), and Tokyo Olympic all-around gold medalist Suni Lee (St. Paul, MN), both are standout contenders for the five-person women's team.

U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Schedule:

Date Coverage Network Time (ET) Thurs., June 27 Men’s Day 1 USA Network, Peacock 6:30-9 p.m. Fri., June 28 Women’s Day 1 NBC, Peacock 8-10 p.m. Sat., June 29 Men’s Day 2 NBC, Peacock 3-6 p.m. Sun., June 30 Women’s Day 2 NBC, Peacock 8:30-11 p.m.

When are the Paralympic Team Trials?

NBC will also present the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials. Swimming will take place on Saturday, June 29, at 6 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock. Para Track & Field Trials will air on Saturday, July 20, at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock.

