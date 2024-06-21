Athletes with local ties to compete at U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials

Jun. 19—Three athletes with ties to Greenville and Hunt County have qualified to compete for a spot on the U.S. Olympic track and field team.

Long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall, sprinter J.T. Smith and discus thrower Joseph Brown have qualified to compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials that start on Friday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. All three meet the qualifying standard with their time and distance and have declared that they will compete.

Smith, a former Texas A&M University-Commerce sprinter, is to run in the men's 100-meter dash preliminaries on Saturday. The semifinals are scheduled for Sunday, with the finals that evening.

Davis-Woodhall, a former Texas Lady Longhorn with ties to Greenville, is to begin competition in the women's long jump on June 27. The long jump final is on June 29.

Brown, who competed for Texas A&M-Commerce, is to begin competition in the men's discus on June 27. The finals are on June 29.

Davis-Woodhall won the 2024 world indoor title in the long jump in Scotland in March with a leap of 23 feet, 2 1/4 inches to overtake teammate Monae' Nichols.

She was also the runner-up in the 2023 world outdoor championship in long jump with a best leap of 22-8.

She was sixth in the Tokyo Olympics, leaping 22-11 1/4.

Davis also won NCAA indoor and outdoor championships in the long jump while competing for Texas Longhorns.

She's the current world leader in the long jump with a best of 23-6 3/4 back in Feb. Malaika Mihambo ranks second at 22-9 3/4. Teammate Nicholas ranks 11th at 22-5 3/4.

Her father Ty Davis was a hurdler/sprinter with the Greenville Lions. Her grandparents Reecy Davis Jr. and Roz Lane are from Greenville. So was her late great-grandfather Reecy Davis Sr., who was a middleweight boxer. The Reecy Davis Recreation Center in Greenville was named for him.

"We're not done," said Ty Davis for a cover story about Tara for Greenville Life Magazine. "I'm proud that she's focused on bigger and better things. I'm proud of how she's handled the notoriety. We've got to make that Olympic team. After we make that Olympic team it's all eyes on the gold."

Smith won gold with the U.S. men's 4x100-meter relay team at the 2023 world outdoor championships. He anchored the U.S. team in the semifinals though world champion Noah Lyles took Smith's place for the finals.

Smith earned a spot on the relay team after placing fifth in the 100-meter dash at the U.S. outdoor championships in 2013 with his time of 10.14 seconds. He ranks among the U.S. leaders with a best of 10.10 with a legal wind but ran a wind-aided time of 9.92 when he won the Southland Conference outdoor title in 2023. That time set a facility record for Memorial Stadium in Commerce.

Oblique Seville is the current world leader in the men's 100 at 9.82. Lyles ranks second with a 9.85.

Smith also won the U.S. world indoor championship in the 60-meter dash in 2023 at 6.53.

Brown, who competed for A&M-Commerce from 2015-2019, was an NCAA Division II champion in the men's discus. He also finished fourth at the U.S. outdoor championships in 2023 with a best throw of 205-3. Sam Mattis won at 216-3, followed by Turner Washington (215-3) and Brian Williams (207-10).

Mykolas Alekna is the current world leader at 243-11, followed by Alex Rose (234-6) and Kristjan Ceh (231-3).

Brown ranks third among the U.S. throwers with a best throw of 222-10 in June. Reggie Jagers leads at 226-11 and Andrew Evans is second (223-4).